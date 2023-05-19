Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Rips Conservatives Over Reproductive Rights

Claudia Conway, daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has lashed out at conservatives over reproductive rights.

Some Republican-led states have either limited or banned abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last June in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that reversed Roe v. Wade. That 1973 landmark decision had given women the federal constitutional right to have abortions.

The Dobbs v. Jackson case stated that the authority to regulate abortion policies should be "returned to the people and their elected representatives." Overturning Roe allowed some states to enact their so-called "trigger laws," which granted them the right to issue and regulate their own abortion policies and laws.

With some Republican-controlled states enacting and proposing their own restrictions and bans on abortion, Claudia Conway recently lashed out at Trump after the former president took credit for the landmark upheaval in a post shared on his Truth Social platform.

Former senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is pictured on July 7, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, has lashed out on Twitter at conservatives over reproductive rights. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the 'shock' of everyone," Trump wrote on Wednesday. He added that he "for the first time put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position over the Radicals that are willing to kill babies even into their 9th month, and beyond.

"Without me there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed to," Trump added. "Without me the pro Life movement would have just kept losing. Thank you President TRUMP!!!"

Sharing a screenshot of the post on Twitter, Claudia Conway took aim at the former president. Her mother served as a senior White House counselor to Trump and managed his 2016 presidential campaign.

"Now this—this is horrifying," the 18-year-old wrote. "How we have gone backwards in time letting irrational, conservative men dictate our individual bodily autonomy is beyond me. less than 1% of abortions are done in the third trimester— usually for the mother's health or lack of the fetus' viability."

Claudia Conway added in another post that: "One in three women learn that they are pregnant after 6 weeks. In a handful of states (24 states have bans in place/pending), these women cannot get an abortion. enough. 'Pro-life' is NOT pro-life."

one in three women learn that they are pregnant after 6 weeks. in a handful of states (24 states have bans in place/pending), these women cannot get an abortion. enough. “pro-life” is NOT pro-life — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) May 18, 2023

The outspoken teen's tweets drew messages of support, as well as attacks from those who disagreed, with one tweeting, "You're confused...highly confused."

Addressing her detractors, Claudia Conway tweeted that she "would love for one of you conservative f**** in my comments to debate me on reproductive rights and healthcare instead of commenting GIFs calling me a b****."

In a post that she later pinned to the top of her Twitter feed, Claudia Conway brought up a range of issues that have affected children over the years.

She commented: "Pro-life should mean that American children are safe from AR-15s in their classrooms, that the 319,000 children in foster care are cared for, that LGBT[Q]+ youth are given the resources they need, that kids aren't kept in CAGES at the border, that BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and People of Color] are protected, etc."

pro-life should mean that american children are safe from AR-15s in their classrooms, that the 319,000 children in foster care are cared for, that LGBT+ youth are given the resources they need, that kids aren’t kept in CAGES at the border, that BIPOC are protected, etc. — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) May 18, 2023

In March, when Claudia Conway made a return to Twitter following an extended absence, she shared a link to a video project that she had participated in "alongside other activists during the summer following the Uvalde [Texas, school] shooting and the [overturning] of Roe v. Wade."

In the Coming of Rage clip, the influencer was part of a group of Generation Z activists who expressed similar sentiments about the general conservative stance against abortion and limiting gun rights. May 2022's Uvalde school shooting in Texas saw 21 people killed; Roe v. Wade was overturned the following month.

While her mother worked in Trump's administration for much of his term, Claudia Conway and her father, George Conway, have been openly critical of the 2024 presidential hopeful over the years.

Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor, has remained supportive of her former boss. Last weekend, she told Politico that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez should be considered as a potential vice president for Trump as he seeks another term in the White House. Kellyanne Conway said she has personally suggested Suarez, who has reportedly considered a presidential run himself, in conversations with Trump.

Despite Kellyanne Conway's ongoing support for Trump, she wrote in a guest essay for The New York Times in January that it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."