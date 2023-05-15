Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Calls Out Trump Supporter—'Delusional'

Claudia Conway, daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, hit back at a social media user who defended the former president after she criticized CNN for airing his recent town hall in New Hampshire.

The event took place last Wednesday, one day after Trump had been found liable in a sexual abuse case. Reacting on Twitter, Claudia Conway sarcastically called the airing a "fantastic, tasteful idea from a major news network," adding that the situation made her want to "throw up."

She was one of a number of public figures to voice their disapproval, including CNN's Jake Tapper, who went viral on Wednesday night to sum up Trump's performance, citing alleged "lies" that he told.

It was the first time that Trump had appeared on CNN since the 2016 presidential election. Despite the seven-year absence, some were still furious to see him back on the news network.

Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is pictured on August 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Her daughter Claudia recently criticized CNN for airing a town hall with Trump last week. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Claudia Conway, whose mother served as a senior White House counselor to Trump and managed his 2016 presidential campaign, posted a string of tweets last week in which she criticized both the former president and CNN.

She wrote in one tweet that CNN "should just hire Tucker Carlson if they want to spread misinformation so explicitly," a reference to the host recently let go by Fox News.

Her tweet prompted a Trump supporter to respond with a photo of the former president looking triumphant, alongside the caption: "Man of the People."

"You're delusional if you think he's for the people or for someone like you," Claudia Conway responded. "He's for himself and himself only. Seek help."

While her mother worked in Trump's administration for much of his term, Claudia Conway and her father, George Conway, have been openly critical of Trump over the years.

The Conways' criticisms have continued in the days since a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll in an alleged incident that occurred in a Manhattan department store's dressing room in the 1990s. In her lawsuit, Carroll had accused Trump of raping her, but the jury did not find him liable for that allegation.

Trump was found liable for defaming Carroll after he called her allegations a "con job" in a social media post. She was awarded $5 million in total damages, including $2 million in compensatory damages for the battery claim in her lawsuit.

After denying the accusations, Trump responded to the trial's outcome by declaring it "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time." He repeated his denials during last week's CNN town hall.

Addressing the Carroll verdict, the former president boasted that his "poll numbers went up" despite the allegations and claimed that he had "never met" the former columnist.

Trump also complained that the judge did not allow his legal team to tell the jury that Carroll's "cat was named Vagina" and referred to the alleged rape as "hanky-panky." The audience reacted with laughter.

"What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up, and within minutes you're playing hanky-panky in a dressing room," Trump said, prompting loud laughs from the crowd.

Trump went on to say that he "felt sorry" for Carroll's ex-husband John Johnson, resulting in even bigger laughs and a round of applause for the former president.

Kellyanne Conway, a Fox News contributor, has remained supportive of her former boss. Over the weekend, she told Politico that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez should be considered as a potential vice president for Trump as he seeks another term in the White House. She said she has personally suggested Suarez, who has reportedly considered a presidential run himself, in conversations with Trump.

Despite Kellyanne's ongoing support for Trump, she wrote in a guest essay for The New York Times in January that it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."