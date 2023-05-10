Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Slams Trump Supporters After Trial Verdict

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia, has lashed out at Donald Trump's supporters, after a Manhattan jury on Tuesday found the former president liable for sexually assaulting former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll.

A nine-person jury made the decision in fewer than three hours, reaching a mixed verdict that did not include one for rape. Carroll was also awarded $5 million in total damages for her claims against Trump, with $2 million in compensatory damages for the battery claim included in her lawsuit.

The jury also determined that Trump defamed Carroll when he called her allegations a "con job" in an October 2022 Truth Social post. Closing arguments occurred Monday.

Kellyanne Conway is pictured left on November 8, 2022 in New York City. Donald Trump is pictured right on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Conway's daughter has criticized Trump's diehard supporters, after a jury convicted the former president of sexually assaulting columnist E. Jean Carroll. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images;/Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Reacting to the verdict, Trump issued a two-sentence rebuttal on his Truth Social account: "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

Claudia Conway, whose mother served as a senior White House counselor to Trump and managed his 2016 presidential campaign, reacted to the former president's statement. She tweeted that it was "delusion and malignant narcissism."

The 18-year-old then joined criticism of CNN for not immediately canceling a planned town hall with 2024 presidential hopeful Trump on Wednesday, despite the court verdict.

Author Don Winslow urged the news network to "cancel that town hall with Trump. Today. Don't wait." Claudia Conway responded: "Why are major news networks giving a sexual abuser and pathological liar a platform??? WHY?"

Claudia Conway then took aim at Trump's diehard supporters, many of whom took to various social media platforms and TV networks to decry the verdict.

"[I don't give a f***] about your political stance, your views, your upbringing, etc. How anyone could possibly justify supporting Donald Trump anymore is just delusional," she tweeted.

While the tweet was met with a wave of comments from people who agreed, one person wrote of Trump: "I would definitely support him over a Democrat who's destroying the country. If they would have had ANYTHING on him, he'd have been found liable for rape. In essence, he was punished with 'sexual assault' because the NY jury didn't like him & nothing had to be proven for that."

Claudia Conway responded by in a quote tweet: "POV you don't have a brain."

Trump is facing further legal woes. In April, he surrendered to authorities in New York. He pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to two women before the 2016 presidential election. Trump made history by becoming the first former U.S. president to be charged in a criminal investigation.

The arraignment followed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into payments allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in connection with alleged affairs they had with Trump. The former president has maintained his innocence in the case and denied having the affairs.

Claudia Conway and her father, George Conway, had taunted Trump on social media in the days leading up to the former president's anticipated indictment.

Lawyer George Conway, 59, is the co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, despite his marriage to Kellyanne Conway, 56. The couple confirmed in early March that they would be divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.

E. Jean Carroll is pictured arriving for her civil trial against Donald Trump on May 8, 2023 in New York City. A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found the former president liable of sexually assaulting the former Elle columnist. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Shortly after Trump commented on the looming charges on his Truth Social platform, George Conway took to Twitter to pose a tongue-in-cheek request to his followers.

"Retweet if you don't expect to be arrested this week for concealing and falsely documenting a $130K hush-money payment to a porn star you claim you didn't have sex with," he wrote on the platform.

Claudia Conway then made a play on the stage moniker of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She wrote in response to her father's post that: "It's supposed to be sunny this week not stormy so I think I'm good."

In March, George Conway posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and an unnamed broadcast producer or journalist. The person invited him on to their show to share his thoughts "when [the] Trump indictment comes down." George Conway replied in the screenshot: "Sure—if I'm sober."

Claudia Conway shared her dad's tweet and added in the caption: "I'll drink to that."

In years past, Claudia Conway made headlines for publicly lambasting her mother during her stint as a senior counselor to Trump. They have since patched up their relationship.

After it was announced in March that her parents were divorcing, the teen hit out that people: "Hatefully commenting on another woman's marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven't met their husband's secretary yet."

Trump celebrated the divorce announcement by lambasting George Conway.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck.

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway has remained supportive of her former boss. However, in a guest essay for The New York Times in January, she wrote that it would be "foolish to assume that Mr. Trump's path to another presidency would be smooth and secure."