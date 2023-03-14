Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Reacts to Possible Donald Trump Indictment

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, admitted to looking forward to the possibility of former U.S. President Donald Trump being indicted.

Trump is facing a potential formal charge for allegedly paying hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. The former leader is also being investigated over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia, the events surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and his handling of classified documents.

It's believed an indictment could be imminent after it was revealed Trump was offered the chance to testify before a Manhattan grand jury over the alleged payments to Daniels.

Conway, 18, retweeted her dad, George Conway, who had posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and an unnamed broadcast producer or journalist to his Twitter account. They were inviting him on to the show to share his thoughts "when [the] Trump indictment comes down."

George, the co-founder of the anti-Trump political action committee, The Lincoln Project, replied: "Sure— if I'm sober."

Conway shared her dad's tweet and added in the caption: "I'll drink to that."

Much like her high profile parents, Conway isn't shy about saying what she thinks online. Most recently, she slammed "hatefully commenting" on their marriage after they revealed they would be divorcing.

Kellyanne, 56, and George, 59, announced their split after 21 years of marriage and having four children together.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," they announced in a statement on March 2. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority."

They added: "Kindly respect our privacy. We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

Conway's relationship with her parents seems to have improved after she revealed she was "officially pushing for emancipation" in 2020.

She revealed their relationship was repaired in a 2021 TikTok and that she was on good terms with her mother.

Kellyanne served as a senior counselor for former President Trump from 2017 to 2020. Trump celebrated the news of her pending divorce from her husband who continues to be one of his fiercest critics.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!"