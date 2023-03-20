Kellyanne Conway's Daughter, Husband Roast Trump Over Looming Indictment

Kellyanne Conway's estranged husband, George Conway, and daughter, Claudia Conway, have mocked former President Donald Trump on Twitter, amid expectations he will be indicted in New York as early as this week.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly set to press criminal charges against Trump. The indictment would be in relation to an alleged 2016 campaign finance violation involving "hush money" payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump suggested on Saturday that he expects to be indicted on Tuesday.

Trump, 76, is also being investigated over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia, the events surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and his handling of classified documents. He denies all allegations against him.

George Conway, 59, has long been one of Trump's fiercest public critics, despite his marriage to Kellyanne Conway, 56, who served as a senior White House counselor to the former president and managed his 2016 presidential campaign. The couple confirmed in early March that they would be divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.

Shortly after Trump commented on the looming charges on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, lawyer George Conway took to Twitter to pose a tongue-in-cheek request to his followers.

"Retweet if you don't expect to be arrested this week for concealing and falsely documenting a $130K hush-money payment to a porn star you claim you didn't have sex with," he wrote on the platform.

Quote tweeting her father, Claudia Conway, 18, made a play on the stage moniker of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The outspoken teen wrote in response to her father's post that "it's supposed to be sunny this week not stormy so I think I'm good."

it’s supposed to be sunny this week not stormy so i think i’m good https://t.co/n7KgaR9tD8 — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 18, 2023

Last week, George Conway posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and an unnamed broadcast producer or journalist. The person invited him on to their show to share his thoughts "when [the] Trump indictment comes down."

George Conway, the co-founder anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, replied in the screenshot: "Sure—if I'm sober."

Claudia Conway shared her dad's tweet and added in the caption: "I'll drink to that."

In between the swipes, George Conway on Sunday shared some advice regarding what Trump's legal strategy should be if he is ultimately indicted.

On Sunday, he retweeted a post from HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Date, who wrote: "Are the coup-attempter's lawyers intending to use these posts as their proof in an insanity defense?" The conservative lawyer then added his perspective, contending this would be a wise plan.

"It really is his best defense, but he'd never assert it," George Conway wrote.

Later on Sunday he added a follow-up, tweeting: "It's not beyond the realm of possibility that a judge might order a psychiatric evaluation to make sure he's competent to stand trial."

The attorney is not the first to suggest that "insanity" would be a good plea for the former president should he face prosecution. In December, Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard, made the same argument in relation to potential charges Trump could face related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

"If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him. They'd better be psychiatrists expert at reflexive projection and capable of getting their client to plead insanity," Tribe tweeted, sharing a clip of Trump calling a report by the House select committee that investigated January 6 a "monstrous lie."

It's unclear whether Trump will face charges related to January 6. He remains under federal investigation in connection to the Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. That probe is led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump insists that he has done nothing wrong in connection with the New York case and the events of January 6. The former president and his allies say that all investigations targeting him and his supporters are politically motivated, and part of a liberal effort to undermine his reelection chances.

Bragg, a Democrat, and analysts who support an indictment in New York, has said that nobody is above the law, regardless of their political status. The district attorney has said that his investigation is simply following the facts.

If Trump is indicted, it will be unprecedented—as it would be the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been criminally charged.

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway confirmed earlier this month that they had parted ways. They wed in 2001 and have four children.

Trump celebrated the divorce announcement by lambasting George Conway.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

He was referring to Trump's trial in New York City on April 25, which involves E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. The former Elle columnist is suing Trump for defamation over comments he made in which he denied allegations that he had raped her in a dressing room in New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.