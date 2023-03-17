Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Says Trump on Twitter 'Took Years Off My Life'

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, said former President Donald Trump's stint on Twitter "took years off" her life.

Trump was banned from the platform in the wake of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, but last November, new Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk confirmed that he would allow Trump to return after putting a question about his potential reinstatement to a Twitter poll.

The survey received more than 15 million votes, with 51.8 percent of users saying that Trump should be allowed to have his Twitter account back.

While countless Trump supporters and conservative commentators have celebrated the move, the real estate mogul has yet to make a return return to Twitter. He has instead opted to continue sharing his thoughts on his own platform, Truth Social.

Claudia Conway, 18, who previously made headlines for publicly lambasting her mother during her stint as a senior counselor to Trump, weighed in on the matter on Thursday.

After encouraging her Twitter followers to contribute to a thread of "unpopular opinions" that she started, one person commented that Trump "was simultaneously the best and worst thing to happen to Twitter."

trump was simultaneously the best and worst thing to happen to twitter — Manic Pixie Cream Girl💦🍦 (@PeanutS1utter) March 16, 2023

"Disagree," Claudia Conway, who describes her political views as left-leaning, countered. "I think him being on Twitter took years off of my life."

disagree i think him being on twitter took years off of my life — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 16, 2023

The Twitter user responded "you and me both," before illustrating their point by sharing a pair of Trump's historic tweets. One of those tweets was posted in May 2013 and read: "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest—and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault."

but come on lmao pic.twitter.com/WZJzTTRAft — Manic Pixie Cream Girl💦🍦 (@PeanutS1utter) March 16, 2023

Elsewhere in the thread, the outspoken teen responded to another Twitter user's statement that religions "have way too much respect."

"Personally I don't believe in organized religion," Claudia Conway wrote back, "and having that opinion is my right the same way practicing religion is a right that everyone has. Keep an open mind and don't be part of the problem."

"Trans rights are human rights," wrote another in the "unpopular opinions" thread, prompting Claudia Conway to state: "Duh! Very popular opinion on my page!!!!"

Claudia Conway has taken aim at a number of prominent conservative figures in recent days, after returning to Twitter following an extended break.

Earlier on Thursday, she asked in a tongue-in-cheek poll "who's winning a dance battle" between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and children's book favorite Clifford the Big Red Dog.

At the start of the week, she publicly backed talk of Trump being indicted amid news he is facing a formal charge for allegedly paying hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president is also being investigated over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia; the events surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021; and his handling of classified documents.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

In another poll shared this week, Claudia Conway took aim at Republican Senator Ted Cruz and the GOP's collective outrage at the green M&M's image makeover, with the candy mascot's go-go boots being swapped for sneakers.

"Who's winning in a fight?" Claudia Conway asked her followers, as she pitched Cruz and the green M&M against each other as the poll's two options.

After a host of conservative commentators expressed outrage over the green M&M's makeover, it was announced in January that the brand's candy mascots would be replaced for the time being by comedian and actor Maya Rudolph.

Reacting to the announcement, Cruz wrote in a quote tweet of the candy company's statement: "A sign of the Apocalypse."

The teen's parents, Kellyanne Conway, 56, and George Conway, 59, confirmed earlier this month that they had parted ways. They wed in 2001 and have four children.

Trump celebrated the divorce announcement by lambasting George Conway, who is a co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

He was referring to Trump's trial in New York City on April 25, which involves E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. The former Elle columnist is suing Trump for defamation over comments he made in which he denied allegations that he had raped her in a dressing room in New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Regarding her parents, Claudia Conway took to Twitter to hit out that people "hatefully commenting on another woman's marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven't met their husband's secretary yet."

The erstwhile American Idol contestant's relationship with her parents has improved immensely, after indications that she wasn't getting along with them.

Claudia Conway announced on Twitter in August 2020 that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents. She later revealed in a TikTok post in the summer of 2021 that she was on good terms with her mother.

"I know a lot of people are confused about my situation, but I am happy and I'm safe, and my relationship with my mom is actually really good right now," Conway said.

"She's getting the guidance she needs, I got the guidance I needed, we got the guidance we needed together. And it's all about breaking that cycle. So, we are living proof that you can break that cycle."