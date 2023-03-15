Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Sparks Laughs After Posting Ted Cruz Fight Poll

Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway amused her Twitter followers on Tuesday, when she shared a Ted Cruz fight poll.

The outspoken 18-year-old made a return to the social-media platform after it was announced that her mother and her father, George Conway, were divorcing after almost 22 years of marriage.

Claudia Conway describes her political views as left-leaning. She has made headlines over the years for publicly lambasting her mother, who worked as a counselor to former President Donald Trump.

While her relationship with her mother has since been repaired, Claudia Conway has shown that her politics still differ greatly to those of her mother. Earlier this week, she publicly backed talk of Trump being indicted amid news he is facing a formal charge for allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president is also being investigated over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia; the events surrounding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021; and his handling of classified documents.

On Tuesday, Claudia Conway took aim at Republican Senator Ted Cruz and the GOP's collective outrage at the green M&M's image makeover, with the candy mascot's go-go boots being swapped for sneakers.

"Who's winning in a fight?" Claudia Conway asked her followers, as she pitched Cruz and the green M&M against each other as the poll's two options.

who’s winning in a fight — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 14, 2023

As of press time, 98.5 percent of the more-than-5,000 respondents had backed the green M&M as the victor in the imagined bout.

The tongue-in-cheek poll attracted a flood of comments from amused Twitter followers. One tweeted of the one-sided results: "I have to imagine that 1% of people accidentally clicked the top option."

Despite the reaction, Claudia Conway wrote that her jokes were better employed elsewhere: "I don't think my humor is accepted here."

i don’t think my humor is accepted here — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 14, 2023

"Yes it is! Some of us have been waiting for you to come back," a Twitter user responded, in reference to the months-long break she had taken from the platform.

After a host of conservative commentators expressed outrage over the green M&M's makeover, it was announced in January that the brand's candy mascots would be replaced for the time being by comedian and actor Maya Rudolph.

Reacting to the announcement, Cruz wrote in a quote tweet of the candy company's statement: "A sign of the Apocalypse."

A sign of the Apocalypse. https://t.co/32u8Smribe — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2023

Kellyanne Conway, 56, and George Conway, 59, who wed in 2001 and have four children, confirmed earlier this March that they had parted ways.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," they said in a joint statement. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority."

Trump—to whom Kellyanne Conway served as senior counselor from 2017 to 2020—celebrated the divorce. He lambasted George Conway, who is a co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding to the post, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

He was referring to Trump's trial in New York City on April 25, which involves E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. The former Elle columnist is suing Trump for defamation over comments he made in which he denied allegations that he raped her in a dressing room in New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Regarding her parents, Claudia Conway took to Twitter to hit out that people "hatefully commenting on another woman's marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven't met their husband's secretary yet."

The teen's relationship with her parents has improved immensely, after indications that she was not getting along with them.

Claudia Conway had announced on Twitter in August 2020 that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents. She later revealed in a TikTok post in the summer of 2021 that she was on good terms with her mother.

"I know a lot of people are confused about my situation, but I am happy and I'm safe, and my relationship with my mom is actually really good right now," Conway said.

"She's getting the guidance she needs, I got the guidance I needed, we got the guidance we needed together. And it's all about breaking that cycle. So, we are living proof that you can break that cycle."

Newsweek has contacted Claudia Conway via social media for further comment.