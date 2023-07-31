Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Rips 'Educated' Trump Voters: 'Delusion'

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, called the former president's supporters delusional in a post from Monday.

A former pollster, Kellyanne Conway, rose to national prominence as the manager of Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign, later transitioning to a senior advisor role in the Trump White House. Over the years, she also developed a reputation as a Trump media surrogate, known for defending his many claims and stances across various news outlets.

Claudia Conway, her daughter with ex-husband and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, emerged in 2020 as a vocal critic of Trump and his presidency, despite her mother's positions. Over the years, and throughout a tumultuous period in relationship with her mother, she has remained vocally opposed to the former president and many conservative political pursuits, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, she took to Twitter to respond to Call to Activism, a Democrat-align political activism account, which shared a photo of a couple wearing shirts reading "Educated Man/Woman for Trump."

"Caption this," the account tweeted, a common call for engagement online, usually intended to encourage humorous responses.

"Delusion," Claudia Conway wrote in a quote retweet.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump for comment.

From left, Kellyanne Conway, and her daughter, Claudia. Claudia ripped Trump supporters in a recent tweet, despite her mother's work with Trump. Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty; Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

Around the time she first began speaking out against former President Trump in 2020, Claudia Conway also hinted at turmoil in her relationship with her parents, claiming at the time to be "officially pushing for emancipation." More recently, it appears that the family's relationship has been mended, with newer posts suggesting that she is on good terms with her mother, despite their political differences. On July 7, she tweeted a screenshot of a text exchange in which her mother excitedly informed of the release of a new Taylor Swift album.

Among the issues that Claudia Conway has been the most passionate about has been the GOP's attempts to roll back abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last summer. Her Twitter bio includes the line: "Protect reproductive rights and bodily autonomy for all." Her pinned tweet is another, more recent post from June 30, decrying the Court's recent overturning of affirmative action at colleges and universities.

"Today (and everyday), I am saddened and devastated by our Supreme Court's agenda to eliminate racial, geographical, and socioeconomic diversity in higher education," she wrote. "They are pushing us backwards and furthering the archaic belief that rich white people deserve more. Disgusting."