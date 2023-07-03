Kellyanne Conway Says Ex George Got Famous by Attacking Her, Donald Trump

Kellyanne Conway has said that her estranged husband, George Conway, "got Twitter-famous for attacking his wife [and] her boss," former President Donald Trump.

It was announced in March that Kellyanne Conway, 56, and George Conway, 59,—who have four children together, including political influencer Playboy model Claudia Conway, 18—were divorcing after more than 21 years of marriage.

While Kellyanne Conway worked in Trump's administration for much of his single term, lawyer and co-founder of anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, George Conway, was openly critical of the 2024 presidential hopeful. Their daughter, Claudia Conway, has also long been known to be a vocal critic of Trump.

On Saturday, Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway mentioned her ex's criticisms of Trump when she posted a tweet defending George Conway from attacks over his support of the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action.

Kellyanne Conway is pictured left on January 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Her ex, George T. Conway III, is pictured right on April 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, the SCOTUS laid down one of the biggest reversals since overturning Roe v. Wade last year, striking down affirmative action admissions policies in colleges across the nation.

The court ruled in favor of Students for Fair Admissions, a conservative group that brought a pair of lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) over their admission policies. The students argued that the affirmative action practices at the two colleges discriminated against white and Asian American applicants while favoring Black and Latino students.

In response to George Conway's support of the ruling, attorney, writer and political commentator Elie Mystal tweeted: "Happy 'George Conway is not your friend' Day for all who observe. It happens right around this time in June every god**** year."

Kellyanne Conway hit back in a tweet of her own, writing: "Attacking @gtconway3d for agreeing with #SupremeCourt that it's unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions is especially rich. George is Asian; a product of public schools; accepted to Harvard at 16, Yale Law School at 20; made partner at top law firm at 30; not a nepo baby; immigrant mother & non-college degree father; he paid off his student loans; checked no box; asked for no special preferences."

"He got Twitter-famous for attacking his wife & her boss," she continued of her ex. "But he's earned respect for making his own way, relying on merit and hard work."

"So much class so much slay," Claudia Conway commented in response, adding in another tweet: "Look at this little co-parenting civil slay [applause emojis] proud of u both even tho I disagree."

Claudia Conway, who describes her political views as left-leaning, last week spoke out against the SCOTUS ruling, criticizing the fact that legacy admissions—or the admission of a student based on their familial relationship to an alumni member—remain untouched. Critics have argued continuing legacy admissions while striking down affirmative action will lead to an even wider gap between the privileged and everyone else.

The outspoken teen's parents also united over the weekend to defend their daughter, after a Twitter user told Claudia Conway she was "an embarrassment" to them.

"[Go f*** yourself] and I mean that in the nicest possible way," George Conway wrote back to the detractor in question, after Claudia Conway tagged her parents and requested their thoughts on the statement.

"Same," Kellyanne Conway tweeted in agreement with her ex's statement. "@claudiamconwayy has more class and smarts in one pinkie than all trolls left and right."

"Love u queen," Claudia Conway wrote in response to her mother, after telling her father for his post defending her: "U slay dad."

Back in May, Claudia Conway slammed the "fascination" with her parents' divorce, before discussing her relationship with the political figures.

"I love both of my parents equally fyi and think that their business should be handled offline and in the privacy of their own homes," she tweeted. "There is no need for people to spin stories and twist words for exploitation and attention. That's all. Peace and love always!! Sending everyone healing energy today."

Claudia Conway also spoke out on the matter in March, responding to a Twitter user who asked: "Curious question, does the divorce make you relieved or sad? Looking back, I kinda wish my parents got divorced instead of staying together unhappily."

"I think everyone banks on having that picture-perfect 'nuclear family' but families come in all different structures," she replied. "[So] to put it simply, I love both of my parents and am excited for the new chapters of their lives that they are stepping into. Relieved."

Former President Donald Trump is pictured sitting alongside Kellyanne Conway on June 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Shortly after news of the breakup emerged, Trump—whom Kellyanne Conway served as senior counselor from 2017 to 2020—celebrated the decision and lambasted George Conway, one of his most vocal critics.

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."

"She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!" Trump added.

Responding to the post, George Conway wrote on his Truth Social account: "Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean's trial next month! Hugs and kisses."

He was referring to Trump's recent trial over E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit. Carroll, a former Elle columnist, sued Trump for battery, as well as defamation over comments he made denying allegations that he raped her in a dressing room in New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s. The jury in May found Trump civilly liable of sexually abusing Carroll but not of rape, and Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages. Trump is appealing the verdict.