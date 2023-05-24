Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Is Reclaiming Her 'Womanhood' With Playboy Deal

Claudia Conway, daughter of former Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, has said that she's reclaiming her "womanhood and femininity" through her recently revealed debut as an online Playboy model.

The 18-year-old launched a subscription page on Playboy.com in late April. She has shared images of herself posing in bikinis, which are openly accessible on the page, while other snapshots require payments ranging from $5 to $99 to view.

In a statement shared with Newsweek, a Playboy spokesperson said that Claudia Conway's involvement with the platform has afforded her "freedom" and "autonomy," as well as "major financial success."

"Playboy believes all women deserve to have full control over their bodies and their voices," read the statement. "Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform. We welcome her and support her choices."

On Tuesday, Claudia Conway expanded on this, when she took to Twitter to share a statement of her own regarding her work on Playboy, which is now online only after the magazine ceased publication in 2020.

Prefacing by stating that it was the "only comment" she would provide on the matter, she wrote: "When I was 15-16, I was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something I wasn't. My body was taken from me.

"Now, as a young adult, I am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else's. I have full control of my body and my voice.

"I believe in writing your own narrative, like I've said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you."

The teen—whose father, George Conway, is a vocal Trump critic—added in a follow-up tweet that "autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. Don't let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them."

One Twitter user reacted by saying that Claudia Conway was "owning the media who tried to turn you into a circus sideshow by turning yourself into a circus sideshow. This outcome is *exactly* what they wanted!"

"And who owns the content, making money off of it, and has full control over what is out there now? Me," Claudia Conway hit back.

Claudia Conway, who last year came out as gay and describes her political views as left-leaning, made headlines as her mother worked as a counselor to former President Trump, publicly lambasting her personally and politically.

The teen also announced on Twitter in August 2020 that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" from her parents. Things came to a head in January 2021, when Claudia Conway accused her mother of posting a topless picture of her via Twitter's now-defunct Fleets feature.

In a December 2022 interview with Bustle, Claudia Conway conceded that she didn't believe her mother intentionally posted the image, which was discovered when her mother was going through her phone.

"My mother helped me through it. She helped me clear it from the Internet. So I wholeheartedly don't think she posted it," said Claudia Conway, who shared the belief that her mother's phone was hacked. "But it was extremely traumatic."

In the summer of 2021, one-time American Idol contestant Claudia Conway revealed in a TikTok post that she was on good terms with her mother.

"I know it's not really anyone's business, but I kind of made it everyone's business—not intentionally," she said at the time. "I was seeking help earlier this year, last year, because I was in a state where I didn't know what to do.

"I know a lot of people are confused about my situation, but I am happy and I'm safe, and my relationship with my mom is actually really good right now.

"She's getting the guidance she needs, I got the guidance I needed, we got the guidance we needed together. And it's all about breaking that cycle. So, we are living proof that you can break that cycle."

Telling Bustle in December that she and her mother had been going to therapy sessions together, Claudia Conway said: "I'm not going to talk about my mom's trauma because it's her story, not mine. But when you have trauma that you have held onto for, let's say, 40 years of your life, and you have children, it is so hard to not pass that down to them."

The younger Conway added that she now has "all the respect in the world" for her mother for dealing with her past with her in therapy, adding: "Being so young, it's really hard to understand why someone is treating you the way they are, especially when they're your mother and you look up to them so much. I've learned so much about her."

It was announced in March that Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway and lawyer George Conway were divorcing after more than 20 years of marriage.