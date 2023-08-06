Key Moments From Donald Trump's South Carolina Speech

Former president Donald Trump continued to rail against the criminal charges he is facing during a speech at a GOP fundraiser on Saturday.

The event in Columbia, South Carolina, came after Trump appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Department of Justice's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Opinion polls show Trump is the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In his speech on Saturday, he continued his attacks on Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges. He also called on Republicans in the Senate to "step up and do something" to help him.

Smith has also charged Trump with illegally keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refusing government demands to give them back.

State prosecutors in New York have charged Trump with falsifying business records about hush money payments allegedly made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 election.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and characterized the prosecutions as efforts to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign.

'Deranged' Jack Smith

Trump claimed he is only under investigation by special counsel Jack Smith because he is beating Biden in the polls.

"If I wasn't, we wouldn't be under investigation by deranged Jack Smith. He's a deranged human being," Trump said. "You take a look at that face, you say that guy is a sick man. There is something wrong with him."

'A cover-up'

Trump also claimed that the charges against him were brought to distract from Biden's wrongdoing.

"Every time more Biden corruption is exposed, his henchmen indict me because they want to knock out the bad publicity," he said. "Whenever they have something big happening they put another indictment or a special indictment. It's called a cover-up."

'Do something'

Trump called on Senate Republicans to "do something" to help him fight criminal charges.

"What they're doing with this election interference and the Senate has to step up and do something. The House is doing a lot of things," he said.

He then suggested that Democrats "have something on Mitch McConnell."

'Wonderful suds'

Trump also took the time to complain at length about what he views as sub-par water pressure in showerheads— something he has done before.

"I have this gorgeous head of hair…when I take a shower, I want water to pour down on me," he said.

"When you go into these new homes with showers, the water drips down slowly, slowly. You have suds, beautiful nice wonderful suds…Proctor and Gamble. All that c*** that they sell…It takes you 10 minutes to wash your hair."