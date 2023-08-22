Kid Rock Scores Major Win After He Was Spotted Drinking Bud Light

Kid Rock appears to have not only emerged unscathed after he was spotted drinking Bud Light beer but also enjoyed a surge in popularity.

The musician, 52, was seen holding a can of Bud Light during a Colt Ford show in Nashville over the weekend. It sparked outrage by conservatives who have boycotted the beer brand since April after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light sent her not-for-sale cans with her face on them as a gift to mark one year since she began her gender-affirming transition.

Kid Rock—whose given name is Robert James Ritchie—came under fire for drinking Bud Light because he seemed to lead the boycott after he shot up cases of the beer with a rifle and declared "F*** Bud Light."

Kid Rock visits at SiriusXM Studios on February 25, 2015 in New York City. The rocker has enjoyed a rise in social-media followers since he was spotted drinking Bud Light. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images North America

"Kid Rock has gone woke," Ben Collins of NBC News wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a story from TMZ that reported on Kid Rock holding the Bud Light can.

However, it seems the attention has been nothing but good for Kid Rock who has seen a social-media boon over the past 12 days.

On Instagram, the musician gained an average of 271 followers per day from August 10, and, on Monday alone, he welcomed 1,033 new ones, according to analytics site Social Blade. Kid Rock gained 11,820 followers in that time and now has almost 1.12 million on Instagram.

Over on X, he gained 273.5 followers on average per day and, on Monday alone, he welcomed 562, bringing his total on that site to 1.05 million. He gained almost 6,000 new followers on X between August 10 and August 22.

Newsweek contacted Kid Rock's representatives by email for comment.

Despite the photos emerging from the concert showing Kid Rock holding the Bud Light can, one X user seemed determined to prove the rocker was a victim of Photoshopping.

The X user, @1mZerOCool, posted several photos showing alleged evidence of the photo editing to their account as proof the public had been duped.

"I saw @TMZ put out a story showing @KidRock drinking Bud Light actually he was drinking a Coors Light can This a lie someone altered it Look at the pic carefully also the blue outline doesn't match the blue can someone took the bud light logo & insert it over the blue on the can," they wrote on X, in a viral post.

But other people were quick to criticize the conspiracy theory.

"I like how you altered the photo. In the original the words are horizontal. In your images they're verticle. Nice try," replied one person on X.