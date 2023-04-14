King Charles Was 'Captivated' by Meghan Markle's 'Intelligence'—Biographer

King Charles III was "captivated" by Meghan Markle's "intelligence and vivacious personality," when introduced by Prince Harry, and the future duchess even facilitated a "softening" of tension between father and son, according to a new royal biography.

Veteran royal reporter, Robert Jobson made the claims as part of his book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, published just one month before Charles is due to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The relationship between Charles, Harry and Meghan has been subject to increased scrutiny and speculation in recent months, contributed to by the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, and the news announced this week that Meghan would not be accompanying her husband to her father-in-law's coronation.

Meghan Markle and King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) celebrate Commonwealth Day on March 11, 2019, in London. The king was "captivated" by his daughter-in-law when she first joined the family, a new biography says. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though the distancing of the California-based couple and the royal family has become increasingly evident since Harry and Meghan's split from the monarchy in 2020, Jobson wrote that Charles was fond of his new daughter-in-law and saw much of himself reflected in her.

"Meghan, at first, was seen by the press as a breath of fresh air," he wrote of her introduction to British public life in 2017 after her engagement was announced in November.

"She threw herself into her new role even before they married, visiting Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London, and was greeted warmly by large enthusiastic crowds wherever she went...Charles could not have been more welcoming to his future daughter-in-law. Meghan said at the time that she was bowled over by his gentlemanly charm."

Meghan's "warmth" for Chares led to a "softening of relations between father and son," according to Jobson. Though there were not widespread reports of a breakdown in Charles and Harry's relationship at the time, there was speculation that the prince's grief for his mother, Princess Diana, posed an emotional impasse for the pair.

King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) and Meghan Markle photographed on her wedding day to Prince Harry, May 19, 2018. Charles helped with wedding planning, including picking music for the ceremony, according to Meghan. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Charles was captivated by Meghan's intelligence and vivacious personality," Jobson wrote. "He remarked, 'She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more.'"

This sentiment from Meghan was reaffirmed in her recent Netflix docuseries. Describing the build-up to her wedding day, the duchess explained that Charles had helped select the music performed during the ceremony and been a general support when her relationship with her own father broke down over his collaboration with the press.

"Harry's dad is very charming," she told viewers of the six-part docuseries, Harry & Meghan, "and I said to him 'I've lost my dad in this.' So him as my father-in-law is very important to me."

According to Jobson, Charles not only helped with the wedding music but also "took time to explain to her the complexities of life in the Firm (the royal family's nickname for the monarchy)."

"It helped that Meghan was fascinated by British history and royal history," he wrote. "More so than her husband, who is admittedly not a star pupil when it comes to such matters, and sources said she had been poring over notes as she studied the Commonwealth.

"Charles saw his work ethic and his passion for philanthropy reflected in his new daughter-in-law, who had campaigned to raise awareness of women's issues. It would not have escaped his notice that she also shared his belief in the importance of organic food."

King Charles and Queen Camilla (when Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall) photographed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018. Charles saw some of himself in Meghan when they met, a new book says. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have painted a different story of the duchess' welcoming into the family, expressing their feeling unsupported by the senior royals, particularly over issues with the press.

At the time of the publication of Spare, Harry revealed he was not currently speaking to his father or his brother, William, who was also criticized in the Sussexes' media projects.

Meghan will not see Charles crowned king at the coronation on May 6. Though no official reason has been given, a statement from Buckingham Palace in April simply stated:

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Newsweek reached out to Buckingham Palace and representatives of Meghan Markle via email for comment.

Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson is published by John Blake in the United Kingdom and available now.

