King Charles Shares Unseen Coronation Photo For Prince William's Birthday

King Charles III has shared a touching, previously unreleased photograph from his coronation rehearsals earlier this year to mark Prince William's 41st birthday on Wednesday.

William was born on June 21, 1982, at the St Mary's Hospital in London, making him the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. The prince was raised between Kensington Palace and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, until his mother's tragic death in 1997 when he was just 15. Thereafter, Charles became the prince's sole guardian.

From the time of his birth until the age of 40, William was second in line to inherit the throne. This changed in September 2022 with the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

With the queen's death came King Charles' accession to the throne, making William first in line to succeed him. One of Charles' first acts as king was to gift his son with the title of Prince of Wales, something he had held for over five decades.

King Charles III and Prince William photographed at Buckingham Palace, September 2022. William turns 41 on June 21, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As Prince of Wales, William has increased his royal duties, a number of which were taken up around the time of the coronation which took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

William played a key role in the ceremony, helping dress his father in the special ceremonial vestments associated with the monarch's crowning and swearing a public oath of allegiance.

To ensure the smooth running of the two-hour ceremony watched by 2,000 spectators at the abbey and a global television audience of millions, Charles and William took part in a number of rehearsals for the big day. Reports claim a mock abbey was set up in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace and in-situ walk-throughs took place at Westminster in the days before the event.

In a special birthday message sent by the royal family social media accounts on Wednesday, the king shared a photograph of the monarch and his eldest son during the coronation rehearsal process.

Captioned "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈," the image shows the prince helping his father into the historic Imperial Mantle. This cloth of gold and embroidered robe was the oldest piece of clothing worn during the coronation at the moment of Charles' crowning. It was made in 1821 for the coronation of King George IV and was worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her own ceremony.

Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈



📷 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/C5aFEPp20O — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2023

The photograph was taken by veteran royal photographer Chris Jackson, who has snapped a number of portraits of William and his family, as well as accompanying them on royal tours overseas.

Sharing the photo, Jackson wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales! Lovely to capture this relaxed moment behind the scenes at the #Coronation rehearsals 🎊."

William has rarely spoken publicly about his relationship with his father. However, during the coronation celebrations the prince paid a touching tribute to Charles in a speech at a concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother," he said, before going on to add:

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve.

"Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.

"Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet's health long before it was an everyday issue.

"Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realize their ambitions.

"And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported. Pa, we are all so proud of you."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

