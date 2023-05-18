Kittens Fight Over Napping Spot in the Sun: 'Such a Sweet Argument'

A pair of kitten siblings got into a real-life cat fight after one of the felines discovered his sister in his preferred napping spot.

In the end the adorable scrap had to be broken up by their cat mom, who stepped in to separate the two Bengal cats. The entire incident was captured on camera by their human companion Laura Wood in a clip uploaded to the cat duo's TikTok account purdypaws_bengal.

It's an example of the kind of thing that can happen when someone or something comes between a cat and their favorite thing: sleep.

Leo and Dora the Bengal kittens. The cat siblings get along most of the time but not when it comes to nap spots. purdypaws_bengals

Cats are estimated to sleep anywhere between 10 and 13 hours a day, with these periods of shut eye lasting for around 50 to 110 minutes at a time, according to a study published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews.

Some take things further, with the study reporting instances of cats sleeping up to 17 hours a day. That might go some way to explaining why Leo, the bigger of the two Bengal cats featured in the clip, reacted so badly to finding his kitten sister Dora napping in that particular spot.

After all, Wood, who lives with her family and feline friends in Blyth, Northumberland, U.K., is keen to stress that the disagreement captured on camera is a little out-of-character.

"They were a litter of two," Wood told Newsweek. "Believe it or not, they do everything together and love each other. This was just a bit of play and learning like they would do in the wild if they were learning how to be cats. They are both very loving and gentle kittens."

Not that anyone was complaining about the adorable rough-and-tumble that followed between the tiny cat pair. Wood posted the confrontation to TikTok in a video captioned "she stole his spot in the sun."

The three-part video capturing Leo on the attack and Dora refusing to give up her nap spot has been watched over 3 million times, with viewers gushing over the cuteness of it all. Fans were especially enamored with the angry felines' aggressive squeaks.

One fan called it the "cutest violence," with another commenting that it was "such a sweet argument." "Bengal babies are the best babies," a third declared, with a fourth writing: "So sweet... should we tell them that the sun spot is big enough for both?"

Ultimately, the fight between the two kittens ended up being broken up by the mom cat, who arrives at the end of the clip to sort things out.

Wood said the kittens don't usually nap in that particular spot, it's just that she had their mom on her lap and they wanted to be near them both.

"Dora loves a spot in the sun and will find any place to catch some rays, Leo just wants to be near anyone so it surprised me when they did this," she said.

"Mom eventually sorted him out playfully and Dora forgave him with a cuddle and gentle paw," Wood added.

Leo and Dora are heading off to brand new forever homes soon, but while they will be separated, Wood reckons that's not necessarily a bad thing as it will mean they get "all the attention" from their respective owners—and all of the available nap space, for that matter.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.