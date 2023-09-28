Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire Over 'The Kardashians' Premiere

The Kardashians fans are slamming Kourtney Kardashian over her "victim mentality" in the Season Four premiere.

Fans who watched the third season will remember Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's ongoing battle over the former's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which appears to have spilled over into the new series.

The American Horror Story: Delicate actress creative directed a show for the Italian fashion house, using outfits from the luxury brand's 90s archives.

Kourtney Kardashian on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 'The Kardashians' fans are slamming Kourtney Kardashian over her "victim mentality" in the Season Four premiere. Filmmagic/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Kourtney was annoyed by this move—she'd used the same vault to create looks for her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May 2022—and accused her sister of capitalizing on her nuptials for financial gain. This led to a heated phone call in the premiere, in which the 44-year-old lambasted Kim's "vibe" during her big day.

During the tense conversation, Kourtney told Kim: "You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention.

"You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy, you complained from the second you got there 'til the second you left.

"Forget about 'you couldn't be happy.' You couldn't be happy for me."

In response, Kim asked: "What is it that you feel so low of me? I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you're so angry with me because all of this never happened."

Kim told Kourtney that she was behaving like a "different person" and asked if she hated her family.

Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023

"We all talk about it," she said. "We're all on a group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney.'

"Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have, and how you are."

After the revelation, the conversation escalated, with Kourtney calling Kim a "narcissist" and accusing her of turning her friends and children against her.

"It's like you're just a f****** witch and I f****** hate you," she said through tears.

Fans took to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, after the premiere aired to blast the eldest Kardashian sister.

"This 'woe is me' victim mentality is draining," said Jade Gardner. "It's abundantly clear, she is the toxic sister. If it's not all about her, she attacks everyone else."

"Kourtney just has too much hater energy, she needs to leave the show if she despises everyone so much damn," commented Kitty.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian on November 17, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Kourtney Kardashian married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May 2022, with their wedding sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana. Filmmagic/Gregg DeGuire

KimmyKool agreed, writing: "If her happiness is away from her family, why is Kourtney Kardashian still filming? Like I thought this was her issue when they were still on E!? It's actually an annoying ARC."

"Kourtney really seems like a hater toward Kim," wrote Lay. "Kourtney is quick to pick apart everyone else but never can see what she does and is all about conflict and no resolution."

However, other users defended Kourtney, with @Mpho_Vuitton accusing Kim of "gaslighting" her sister.

"Kim telling Kourtney that her kids and friends are against her is so evil, she needs to check herself for real," said Pamela Clarity.

ShayMarie agreed, writing: "If Kim was really concerned for Kourtney then she wouldn't be making her feel bad by saying all her friends and children are gossiping about her."

Kim (left) and Kourtney Kardashian (right) in 2019. The pair have always had a rocky relationship. Jackson Lee/GC Images

"Kourtney is absolutely right about everything she said about Kim. I think she just wants Kim to be accountable for her self-centeredness just as Kourtney held herself accountable for her past b*********," said Kiki.

"Y'all say Kourtney is bitter everytime she express how she feels about something! and yet Kim literally PROVED HER POINT!," wrote Deja. "Y'all give Kim too many passes! She is not innocent."

The Kardashians returned for its fourth season on September 28, with the 10-episode third season ending in July. Much like the family's original reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), the series focuses on the daily lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which also includes Khloe Kardashian, model Kendall Jenner, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and their "momager" Kris Jenner.

Kim and Kourtney have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, with the pair even coming to blows in 2020. The argument over Kourtney's alleged "lack of work ethic," with Kim, Khloé and the KUWTK crew confronting Kourtney about stepping back from the show to spend more time with her kids—leading to her not meeting the required number of filming hours.

Kourtney and Khloé, 39, had previously been close, but in a KUWTK confessional, she said her younger sister had abandoned her for Kim.

"For years, it used to be Khloé and I against Kim," she told cameras. "And for the last maybe three years, it's just been such a different dynamic where it's been Kim and Khloé against me."

Newsweek has reached out to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for comment via email.