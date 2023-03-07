Kyiv Reveals Identity of Smoking Soldier Executed in Viral Video

Ukraine's military on Tuesday identified the soldier allegedly brutally executed by Russian soldiers in a viral video.

Video emerged online Monday that appears to show Russian soldiers execute a Ukrainian soldier being held as a prisoner of war by gunfire after the soldier said, "Glory to Ukraine." Newsweek has not independently verified the video, which sparked widespread outrage among Ukrainian officials who argued the video was the latest instance of Russian war crimes.

Russia has faced numerous accusations of engaging in human rights abuses or war crimes throughout the Ukraine war, which Vladimir Putin launched more than one year prior in February 2022. Moscow's military is facing several investigations into these alleged war crimes.

On Tuesday, the slain soldier was identified as a member of Ukraine's 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade named Timofiy Mykolajovich Shadura, the unit wrote in a Facebook post.

This unit has been engaged in the tense battle for control of Bakhmut, a city in Ukraine's Donetsk region that has seen some of the most intense fighting in recent months of the war.

Shadura first went missing on February 3 amid combat in Bakhmut, the unit wrote. His body remains in the "temporarily occupied territory," and final confirmation about his identity will be made once his body is returned to Ukraine."

"The command of the 30th separate mehanízovaní ким brigade and the hero's brothers express sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Revenge will be irreversible," the post reads. "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!"

Russia has not publicly commented on or confirmed the video. Amid accusations of war crimes, the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of their own violations. In November, for instance, Russia claimed that Ukraine executed more than 10 prisoners of war, according to Reuters.

Ukraine's announcement comes just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to find the soldier's alleged killers during his nightly televised address.

"Today, a video has emerged of the occupiers brutally killing a warrior who bravely said to their faces: 'Glory to Ukraine!" he continued. "I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: 'Glory to the Hero! Glory to the Heroes! Glory to Ukraine! And we will find the murderers."

The graphic video appeared to show the soldier standing in a trench while smoking a cigarette. An apparent Russian soldier can be heard telling another person to film when he said, "Glory to Ukraine." Almost immediately after the remark, the Russian soldier says, "you b****" while gunfire is directed at Shadura.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the video as proof of Russia's "genocidal war."

"Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying 'Glory to Ukraine,' Kuleba tweeted. "Another proof this war is genocidal. It is imperative that @KarimKhanQC launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime. Perpetrators must face justice."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry, International Criminal Court and United Nations by email for comment.