Kylie Jenner Fans Cringe Over Son Aire's Name Meaning in Arabic

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her son's name—almost one year after his birth—but a number of social-media users have shared that her offspring's moniker has an unfortunate meaning in Arabic.

The cosmetics entrepreneur, 25, gave birth to her son and second child in February 2022, but after announcing that she and partner Travis Scott named their baby Wolf Webster, Jenner said in March 2022 that is no longer the infant's name.

In the months since, the baby's name remained a mystery to the public until Saturday, when the mother of two shared a series of photos of her son on Instagram as she made the revelation in a single-word caption: "AIRE."

Confirming that this is indeed his name, Jenner's mother, Kris, commented on the heartwarming post: "I love you Aire Webster."

According to Nameberry.com, "Aire" means "lion of God" in Hebrew.

While relatives, friends and fans flooded the comments section with messages of adoration for the toddler and his name, a number of Instagram users pointed out that Aire has an eyebrow-raising meaning in Arabic-speaking circles.

"His name doesn't translate well in Arabic," wrote one, before another clarified that the word translates to "my penis" in the language.

"God help her if she comes to the Middle East," posted another, while one Instagram user commented that "all my Lebanese people [are] wheezing right now."

"Whatever you do, don't bring him to Lebanon babe," wrote another.

According to Urban Dictionary, it's the word "Ayre" that translates Arabic as "best friend," as well as "penis," "depending on its use."

In a post on a Kylie Jenner fan account, the mother-of-two said that her son's name is pronounced "air."

The name of Kylie Jenner's son has been the focus of a number of fan theories and speculation as the reality TV star and influencer kept the details under wraps.

During an episode of The Kardashians in October, Kylie Jenner opened up about why she changed her son's name—but didn't reveal the chosen name at the time.

"I am not going to announce it yet because God forbid I change it again," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told her mother, Kris Jenner, in the episode.

"It hasn't been changed legally yet. Travis still changes it a few times, and he will call [him that name] for the day."

Kylie added: "I thought it would just come to us when we saw him and it didn't, and 24 hours before we had to register him, Khloé [Kardashian] said, 'What about Wolf?' and I liked the 'W W' so we just put Wolf Webster in the moment and right after I signed the birth certificate, I thought, 'What did I just do?'"

Kylie Jenner seemed unfazed by the situation, adding that her son's name debacle is simply "part of his story."