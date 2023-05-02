Labrador Enjoying Her Daily Shower Delights Internet: 'Cleanest Girl Ever'

Heartwarming

Fur parents across the globe are all too familiar with the pains of trying to get a reluctant dog into the shower, but this Labrador owner has no such worries.

An adorable video was shared by Hailey Leaf (@haileyleafUGC) showing her chocolate Labrador hopping into the shower as soon as it was switched on. Once the Labrador feels the warm water pouring over her, she just happily lays on the floor of the shower and enjoys the bathtime routine.

By collating the registration data of owners across the country and looking at which breeds most people own, the American Kennel Club (AKC) revealed what the nation's favorite breed is. For 31 years in a row, the Labrador retriever was at the top of the list and crowned the nation's most popular pup.

However, in 2022 that long reign at the top of the list came to an end, as the AKC revealed that the French bulldog had knocked the humble Labrador off the top spot.

Labrador enjoys morning shower
Stock image of a Labrador in the bath. TikTok users loved seeing the Labradors enjoying the shower routine. Chalabala/Getty Images

Although Labradors may no longer be everyone's favorite dog according to the database, they certainly come in a close second. Described as affectionate and family-friendly, Labradors are equally as happy on the couch having a nap or running around an expansive field chasing a ball.

They don't just like being warm and dry however, as Labradors are renowned for their love of water. Whether it's a shower or a muddy lake, they're truly at home. Their thick tail is described as a "powerful rudder" for swimming, and their waterproof coats keep them warm even in cold water.

Leaf's two Labradors, Natalie and Maverick, are more than happy to jump into the shower for a good clean in the morning, even if they don't need one.

The video, which was shared on March 8, has generated over 877,000 views and more than 190,000 likes. The text layered over the video exclaims that "she's so excited for her morning showers," before showing the Labrador happily letting the water wash over her.

@haileyleafugc

Morning showers with my puppy🌼🤎 Look how excited she gets for bath time! #chocolatelabrador #chocolatelabpuppy #puppiesoftiktokpets #puppytiktok #puppyfyp #myfunnydog #chocolatelabsoftiktok #labradorretriever #labradorretriever #femalepuppy #brownlabrador #dogugccreator #doginfluencer #brownlabradorpuppy

♬ original sound - Hailey Leaf UGC

TikTok users loved the heart-warming clip, leading Leaf to share similar videos. Footage of the dogs having a relaxing shower has since become a staple of Leaf's social media.

The video has amassed over 400 comments from adoring TikTok users who love how happy the shower made the dog.

One TikTok user commented: "she must be the cleanest girl ever! So so sweet!"

Another comment on the video reads: "this is literally the cutest chocolate lab I've ever seen."

However, not all dog owners have this much luck trying to clean their pets, as some owners shared the struggles they've had to endure.

One person wrote: "my Lab acts like she's dying during her 5 min bath," and another owner shared their less than ideal experience: "mine stands and stares at the wall in the corner the entire time."

Newsweek reached out to @haileyleafUGC for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

