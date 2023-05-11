Labrador Can't Contain His Excitement to See Groomer in Hilarious Clip

A dog called Boots has left the internet in stitches after a hilarious clip of him struggling to contain his excitement at seeing his groomer coming over went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok by the dog's owner, under the username Ghees8, Boots can be seen wiggling his body in excitement as his groomer approaches the door. As the dog bounces around in the video, set to Savage's song "Swing," the groomer gives a little shake of their own to greet him.

The post, which has been re-posted almost 50,000 times already, comes with a caption that says: "I think Boots gets a little excited when the groomer comes over."

And Ghees8's followers were undoubtedly excited about the video, too. The TikToker started taking requests to set the video to new songs, including Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Body," and has posted dozens of versions so far.

When Boots isn't shakin' it, his owner said that he "is a big snuggler."

Though Boots clearly isn't scared of his groomer, many dogs are, according to VetStreet. If that's the case with your pup, then it's imperative to address their anxiety before it turns into aggression, the site says, by learning how to turn the experience from torture to a treat.

The first thing VetStreet suggests is ensuring that you take the stress out of the ride on the way to the groomer. Getting your dog used to being handled is also important, as groomers will need to access some sensitive areas including eyes, ears and paws.

"Work with your dog at home to get him used to being handled before you take him to the groomer. Pair a predictor word, like 'ears,' with a gentle touch on that specific area; reward your dog with a treat during or immediately after giving the cue and handling the area," the site says.

"Go slowly: If your dog is sensitive in an area like the paws, start by touching him on an area where he is less sensitive, like his shoulder, and gradually move toward the paw. Continue training only while he is relaxed and receptive."

Another trick is to make the groomer's place a happy place for your dog to visit, and that may be done by giving him a reward, like a treat, after each visit.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 3.3 million views and 408,400 likes on TikTok.

One user, Stacee, commented: "Dog shaking those apple bottom jeans!" And Heidi said: "Don't stop wiggle wiggle...out here brothers."

Tiktoker sandman0275 joked: "Looks like someone put on Fuel by Metallica."

LauraLee commented: "I need a man who does this when I come home."

Cyndee wrote: "Damn killing it drop it likes it hot." And Hazel said: "Now wiggle wiggle wiggle ya." It's Me added: "Where my Latin pups at? Y'all forgot to see this doggie dance to "el baile del perrito."

