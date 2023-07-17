Labrador Gets Caught in a Rainstorm and He's Not Impressed in Viral Clip

Labradors are famous for their love of water, but one yellow Lab not enjoying getting wet has gone viral on TikTok with over 3 million views.

In the video posted on July 2 by Cameron Benjamin shows Dierks the Labrador sitting in a boat in a rainstorm with a decidedly unimpressed look on his face. "Needless to say Dierks was not a fan of the rainstorm he got caught in on the boat," reads the caption.

A Labrador shaking off the rain with a tennis ball in its jaws. A video of a grumpy yellow Lab getting stuck in a rainstorm has gone viral on TikTok with over 3 million views. Chalabala/Getty Images

Labradors were built to be in the water, literally. Their closest ancestors were from Newfoundland, a coastal province in Canada off the coast of the Labrador Sea. The breed has webbed toes and a two-layered water-repellent coat. The Labradors' thick broad tail acts as a rudder in the water, making them excellent swimmers.

Newfoundland fishermen quickly recognized the breed's ability in the water and began using them to retrieve fishing nets and lines. Incredibly, some were used to pull barges through the water.

"The outer layer of the Labrador's coat is straight, short, dense, and slightly oily. It's meant to whisk away water. Labs have an inner coat that is thick and soft to protect their skin from wetness and cold temperatures. Their special double coat makes them waterproof!" says the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

When letting your dog play in the water, whether it's a lake, pond or the ocean, it's important to keep an eye on them. "Labradors' swimming instincts make most of them relaxed in the water, but young dogs, old dogs, and dogs that have not yet built up their stamina will get tuckered out sooner and need easy access to shore. Just to be safe, you may want to investigate purchasing a dog life jacket," adds the ASPCA.

Despite Dierks' aversion to the rain, users on TikTok loved the video. "Literally built for that. His skin will never get wet," wrote one user. "Poor baby," added another.

"They love the water until it falls from the sky," posted a third.

"Awwww.. someone needs a rain coat," read another reply.

"You get my man a raincoat and apologize to him RIGHT NOW!" wrote another user.

Newsweek has reached out to Cameron Benjamin via TikTok for comment.

