Labrador's Hint That He Wants A New Pet Stuns Owner: 'Definitely A Shock'

This well-trained Labrador often finds presents for his owner, but she was left speechless by the latest four-legged delivery.

Freya Jesty has been gifted many things by her dog, Roger, but when he brought her a tiny kitten he found outside, she joked that he was hinting to her that he "wants a pet."

Jesty, from Saskatchewan, Canada, told Newsweek that "it's not the first time" he's brought in live animals, as he often finds ducks outside. However, "a kitten was definitely a shock" when she saw it.

"I let my dogs out and went inside to grab a drink quickly, and by the time I'd come back he was standing at the door with this kitten in his mouth," she said.

"I immediately thought the worst, but when he put the kitten in my hand, I felt its heartbeat and the little guy was absolutely fine.

Freya Jesty, from Canada, with her Labrador, named Roger. Roger is used to delivering things he finds to his owner, but she was shocked when he brought her a kitten. @smol_farmer

"I walked around the woods and managed to find the other litter mate in a nest, so I checked the other kitten and all was fine. I kept an eye on it from a distance and saw mom come and move the kittens to somewhere they can't be catnapped again by Roger."

Roger loves to bring things to his owner because he's a working gundog, so he's trained to pick things up gently with his mouth and carry them around.

"Whenever he finds something, he'll bring it to me and put it in my hands. I could see he knew how delicate this little kitten was because he was so gentle and steady with his movements. The intelligence of dogs always amazes me."

Various breeds make excellent gundogs, including retrievers, spaniels, and pointers. The role of a gundog is to help retrieve any fallen game during shooting trips, but it requires a certain level of skill.

Pet food brand Purina says that gundogs can't damage the fallen game, so any predatory behavior must be eradicated. Rather than biting down on something to kill it, they must only bite the game to retrieve it and carry it to their master.

To make a good gundog, Purina adds that the dog should be sociable, friendly, active, good with families, self-controlled, and incredibly robust.

Jesty shared the video of the moment Roger handed her the tiny kitten on her TikTok account (@smol_farmer) on September 3, and it has already been viewed more than 1.1 million times. Many social media users loved seeing Roger's hard work on display, and the viral post received 112,000 likes in just a matter of days.

Speaking about the response to the video, Jesty told Newsweek: "The reaction has mostly been people telling me I need to get Roger a kitten, and that it's my cat now. Had I not been able to find its litter and mum, I would have wanted to raise it myself, but due to my allergies, I can't.

"There's been lots of comments about how proud Roger looks about his find, which he certainly was because he loves doing what he was trained to do."

Despite the delivery being totally unexpected, Jesty was sure to give Roger "lots of praise and treats for being so gentle" with the kitten.

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the viral post to laud Roger's not-so subtle hint that he wanted a new sibling.

One comment reads: "When you are tired of being an only child and take matters into your own paws."

Another person responded: "he so proud of himself."

"So where do I train my dog to bring me kittens? Asking for a friend," joked another TikToker.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.