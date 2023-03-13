Lady Gaga Rushing to Help Someone on Oscars 'Red Carpet' Goes Viral

Lady Gaga came to the rescue of a photographer who tripped dramatically on the Oscars' "champagne carpet" on Sunday.

Despite the traditional red carpet being replaced for this year's Academy Awards ceremony, Gaga still managed to turn heads when she arrived in a hot-off-the runway couture Versace gown.

Sporting an up-braided hairstyle, the star looked composed and in command as she arrived for the awards ceremony.

That was until the moment a photographer took a hard tumble, causing the singer to turn around quickly and rush over to them, as seen in a video posted to Twitter.

Gaga offered assistance to get them to their feet and checked they were not hurt before turning around and heading back towards the Dolby Theatre.

It is not known what caused the photographer to fall, but many praised Gaga's quick thinking and selfless act.

"She's helped other people who had mishaps and missteps at events. That must be in her nature to give support and render aid to those she can," commented one fan on Twitter.

Another added: "This is an example of the kindness and support given by Lady Gaga. She's amazing!"

And a third wrote: "She repeatedly demonstrates fine human qualities. I admire her a lot."

VIDEO: Lady Gaga rushing to help a photographer who fell on the red carpet at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/P2Z6W3fZ4N — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 13, 2023

Gaga was nominated for her song "Hold My Hand" from the film Top Gun: Maverick. The usually flamboyant singer performed a stripped back version of it during the ceremony, sitting make-up free on a stool wearing a faded black T-shirt and ripped black jeans.

While she didn't go home with the Oscar this time—that honor went to "Naatu Naatu" from the Indian film, RRR—Gaga is no stranger to the Academy Awards.

She was nominated for best song in 2016 for "Til It Happens to You" from the documentary Hunting Ground.

In 2019, Gaga was nominated for both best actress and best song for her work opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Olivia Colman nabbed the best actress statue but Gaga won the Oscar for "Shallow," which she performed live with Cooper at that year's ceremony.

Her work on A Star Is Born made her the first woman to win a Grammy, Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe award in the same year.