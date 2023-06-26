Sports

Lance Armstrong Speaks Out After Backlash Over Transgender Comments

By
Sports Lance Armstrong Transgender Cheating Scandal

Disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong has spoken out in defense of himself, after receiving criticism on social media for his comments regarding the "fairness" of transgender people competing in sports.

The onetime sportsman's reputation and legacy was tarnished after it emerged that he had used performance-enhancing drugs for much of his career. He was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned from competitive cycling for life.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Armstrong, 51, said that he was "uniquely placed" to discuss divisive subjects as he announced the launch of a special series of his podcast, The Forward.

Lance Armstrong addresses trans in sports comments
Lance Armstrong is pictured on August 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The disgraced former cyclist has spoken out after facing criticism over his comments on the "fairness" of transgender people in sports. Gary Miller/Getty Images

"Of all the controversial and polarizing subjects out there today, I'm not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport," he tweeted.

"Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions?" Armstrong continued. "Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?

"I do. Hence these conversations... a special series of The Forward, beginning Monday, where I dive into this issue with an open mind in an attempt learn as much as possible from all sides of the debate."

He ended his thread: "I hope that for those who have been reluctant to have this conversation, this somehow feels safe. Be fearless."

The post was met with derision and seemingly widespread outcry among social media users, a number of whom accused Armstrong of hypocrisy.

Political pundit Matthew Dowd weighed in on the moment on Sunday, when he summarized a handful of headlines that have dominated the news cycle.

Dowd wrote: "In the last 24 hours, we have Lance Armstrong lecturing people about sports fairness, Meghan McCain lecturing people about nepotism, GOP lecturing people about law and order, white evangelical leaders praising/worshiping Trump...we live in a world where many lack mirrors."

Armstrong hit back at the tweet, urging Dowd to "climb down from the high horse," adding: "I'm actually not lecturing anyone rather bringing all sides to the table and inviting rational and open dialogue. And I might add, having a conversation that almost nobody dares touch. If they stream podcasts up in your rarified air, check it out."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC