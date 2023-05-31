Laura Loomer Floats Idea of Running Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Far-right activist Laura Loomer is teasing an election run for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat after the Georgia congresswoman warned against former President Donald Trump adding Loomer to his 2024 campaign staff.

After a report from The New York Times surfaced in early April that Trump had asked his aides to hire Loomer, a failed two-time Republican congressional candidate in Florida, Greene publicly opposed the idea, calling Loomer "mentally unstable" and promising to "make sure [Trump] knows" to "never hire" her.

Hours later, the Times reported that Trump had changed his mind about hiring Loomer, possibly due to pushback from individuals like Greene, who remains close to the former president. At the time, Loomer lashed out over Twitter at those who "smear me with lies in an effort to sabotage one of President Trump's biggest loyalists who has only helped his campaign."

Far-right activist Laura Loomer stands across from the Women's March on January 19, 2019, in New York, New York. Loomer on Wednesday touted a plan to run against Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene next year. John Lamparski/Getty Images

The feud between the two Republicans seemed to resurface Wednesday night after Loomer posted a poll asking her followers on Twitter if she should "move one state over to Georgia and Primary professional conwoman [Greene] who exists for the sake of doing [House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's] bidding?"

"I mean I think it's only fair," Loomer wrote in a following tweet. "She took my job. So I should have a shot at taking her job too. Am I right? I think we need a real America First Rep in Congress. And she ain't it."

Newsweek has reached out via email to Loomer's campaign and Greene's office.

Loomer, a self-described "proud Islamophobe," is a well-known conspiracy theorist and previously ran for Congress promising an "America first" approach. After winning her primary in Florida's 21st District during the 2020 election, Loomer also received an endorsement from Trump, although she would go on to lose to Democratic Representative Lois Frankel. The far-right activist also ran for Congress most recently in 2022, but lost during the GOP primary for Florida's 11th District to Daniel Webster.

Greene's congressional seat in Georgia's 14th District will be up for grabs in 2024, the same year that Trump is attempting his third bid at the Oval Office. The conservative lawmaker has not announced plans to run for reelection, but has been touted as a potential running mate to the former president.

Loomer has previously attacked Greene for her support of McCarthy, who has struggled to gain some of his fellow Republicans' support during his short tenure as House speaker. McCarthy's leadership was most recently on the hot seat over his debt ceiling negotiations with President Joe Biden, which GOP critics argued was a "gift" to the Democratic Party and did not meet Republicans' expectations.

While the House moved forward with a vote on the debt ceiling bill Wednesday night, Loomer again criticized Greene for her loyalty to the speaker over Twitter, responding to a post from Greene that praised the deficit deal.

"Wow you are just such a damn liar [Greene]," Loomer wrote. "Nothing in your thread is even true."

"The bill only cuts a fraction of the $80 billion in the budget for the IRS, and the 87,000 IRS agents stay," she continued. "You are not to be trusted. Stop lying to the American people or I will move to Georgia and primary you myself."