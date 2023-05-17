Lauren Boebert Defends Husband, Says He Doesn't 'Drink Bud Light'

Representative Lauren Boebert jumped to her husband's defense on Wednesday while also slighting Bud Light in a tweet about the couple's recently announced divorce.

On Tuesday, Boebert announced that she had filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, Jayson Boebert. The couple parents four sons together, of which Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd congressional district, is requesting parental decision-making power and child support.

Court records indicated that Boebert's husband refused to take the divorce documents on April 25 and became "extremely angry" before setting his dogs loose on the process server. The records also state that the process server identified Jayson as drinking a beer out of a glass while cleaning a weapon when they approached him.

Boebert's press team told Newsweek in a statement that Boebert denies the allegations that the process server made against Jayson.

Rep. Lauren Boebert arrives for a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Boebert announced that she had filed for divorce Tuesday but defended her husband in a tweet the next day. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

The congresswoman publicly denied the claims on Twitter late Wednesday morning in a lengthy tweet that also took a shot at Bud Light, claiming that her husband doesn't drink beer out of a glass, "just as much as he doesn't drink Bud Light."

Boebert is among the conservatives who condemned Bud Light last month after the beer company sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transition. Boebert's press team told Newsweek that Boebert and her husband have been boycotting Bud Light since the controversy began.

"I have always spoken highly of my marriage. I believe in marriage. I believe in the power our words hold. Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn't do," Boebert said in a statement given to Newsweek.

"The stories reported about the process server, and even Jayson running over a mailbox are a complete lie. Jayson doesn't sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn't drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn't drink Bud Light," she said.

"Our own home security footage shows he didn't 'sick dogs' on the process server. The dogs were outside when the server pulled up, they never showed aggression toward him, nor did he appear afraid of them. Our divorce is a private matter, but the misrepresentations must be addressed. Jayson deserves his privacy, not slanderous stories. Despite what others may say, I welcome your thoughts, and fervent, heartfelt prayers for our family."

It isn't the first time Boebert has denied allegations made against her husband. Jayson Boebert was charged with public indecency after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a bowling alley in 2004, an allegation she denied.

In her 2022 book, My American Life, Boebert wrote that her husband never exposed himself and just acted like he was going to unzip his pants. However, he pleaded guilty and spent four days in jail for the charges.