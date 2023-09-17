News

Who Is Quinn Gallagher? Lauren Boebert's Date Owns Drag Show-Hosting Bar

Following Representative Lauren Boebert and her date's recent removal from a Denver theatre for causing a disturbance due to their behavior, the GOP lawmaker's date has been identified as Quinn Gallagher, a co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, which has hosted drag shows in the past.

Gallagher, 46, was Boebert's date to see Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre last Sunday where both were later escorted out following complaints about their behavior that included vaping, being loud and groping one another. According to the Daily Mail, Gallagher is believed to be a Democrat and has been dating the Colorado Republican for several months.

Gallagher, a Colorado native, started out as bar manager of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen with co-bar manager Pat Flannigan in April 2016, the two then took over as general managers in 2021 and officially became co-owners in 2022, according to The Aspen Times. In addition, the venue has hosted events in support of the LGBTQ+ community, including a women's party for Aspen Gay Ski Week and a "Winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show."

Boebert has been an outspoken critic of drag, claiming it offends her Christian beliefs. In a post to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Boebert wrote in June 2022: "Take your children to Church, not drag bars."

Lauren Boebert
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, speaks to reporters on July 13 in Washington, D.C. Following Boebert and her date's recent removal from a Denver theatre for causing a disturbance due to their behavior, the GOP lawmaker's date has been identified as Quinn Gallagher, a co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, which has hosted drag shows in the past. Getty Images

Boebert has also been a staunch opponent of LGBTQ+ rights in Congress. She has supported boycotts against companies that embraced LGBTQ+ Pride campaigns and promoted the narrative that members of the LGBTQ+ community are "groomers," a term critics say baselessly associates the community with pedophilia.

"A North Carolina preschool is using LGBT flag flashcards with a pregnant man to teach kids colors. We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don't dare say the Left is grooming our kids!," she wrote in May 2022.

While Boebert has made an apology addressing her behavior at the theatre, she did not address her link to Gallagher.

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable, and I'm sorry," she said in her statement.

Newsweek has reached out to Boebert's representatives for additional comment.

Since the incident and the subsequent identity of her date, Boebert has faced backlash for her behavior at the theater.

"Gov. Kristi Noem, the candidate of Christian family values, has been carrying on a secret extramarital affair with Trump's ex campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who urged parents to take their kids to church not drag shows, was caught in a public performance of Beetlejuice, a children's show, groping and getting groped by her date. I've had it with their hypocritical moralizing. They have no standing to judge or constrain anyone else's private life," actor George Takei wrote on X.

"Can't Colorado find SOME Republican not trashy and stupid to represent them in the 3rd congressional district?" conservative commentator Ann Coulter wrote on X on Saturday. In another X post, Coulter called the congresswoman a "totally embarrassing bimbo."

"'Bimbo' is a word that ordinarily reeks of sexism and misogyny. But sometimes, it just fits," George Conway, founding member of The Lincoln Project, wrote on X on Sunday.

