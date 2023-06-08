Delivery firm DoorDash has been hit with a $1 billion lawsuit by a customer who alleges the firm charges higher rates if consumers use iPhones rather than Androids to order food.

Kameron Masters filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, June 7, as a class-action complaint she wants heard in front of a jury. Court documents seen by Newsweek describe Masters as "an individual who subscribed to and purchased delivery services provided by Defendant DoorDash, Inc. "The plaintiff alleges that she 'and all others similarly situated, were charged higher rates for services from the defendant because they are iPhone users, rather than Android users.'"

The lawsuit went on to allege that it is not just customers who are being mistreated by the company, claiming: "DoorDash's practices take advantage of all sorts of individuals, such as: struggling merchants, an immigrant workforce, a workforce made up of lower-socioeconomic individuals, and consumers."

A consumer checks the DoorDash food delivery app on February 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. A customer has launched a class-action lawuit against the firm. ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

The document noted that DoorDash has been sued before, and a footnote referred to the $2.5million payment the company paid out to settle a lawsuit filed in November 2019, when it was accused of misleading customers about how it allocated tips to drivers between 2017 to 2019. #

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the lawsuit alleging that the firm reallocated millions of dollars in tips paid by customers to instead go toward drivers' base pay. Racine called the model "deceptive" because it meant that those payments didn't always go directly to the drivers, and many customers were not aware of how the model worked.

The latest lawsuit alleges the company commits "fraud" with "misleading 'explanations' of fees and its false advertising." The lawsuit also said, "In the end, DoorDash dupes naive consumers into paying more for using its platform and paying for services they never receive. DoorDash's pattern of illegal pricing practices not only violates federal, state, and common laws, but also deprives consumers of millions, if not billions, of dollars annually."

The lawsuit goes on to allege that DoorDash's complicated pricing structure and the app's algorithms result in consumers being given different fees to one another and are never able to fully understand the base-fee for orders.

For example, customers are charged an "expanded range delivery" fee if their orders are outside of their "normal delivery area," the document states, but "DoorDash may send certain consumers' orders (like low-cost McDonalds orders) to restaurant locations further from the consumer's home (bypassing closer locations), which may trigger the expanded range fee, and 'justify' increased 'delivery' costs[...] And, as tests indicate, DoorDash charges the expanded range fee on iPhone users more often than Android users and charges iPhone users more for 'delivering' (likely because studies reveal iPhone users earn more). These tactics are simply money grabs[...]

"Imagine walking into a grocery store and seeing the price of eggs change each time a different person examines them[...]Or perhaps the worst, imagine if the grocery store clerk charged you more for those eggs because you had an iPhone or looked like you could pay more. These seemingly far-fetched scenarios occur in real-life when consumers use the DoorDash platform."

Masters' legal battle "seeks to end DoorDash's massive fraud on consumers," the document states. "Plaintiff, for herself and a nationwide and statewide class of individuals, now sue DoorDash for its predatory pricing practices[...]In doing so, Plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief and monetary damages of no less than $1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Dollars) for all consumers who fell prey to DoorDash's illegal pricing scheme over the past four years."

Masters is described as a "busy, career-oriented person who often relies on food delivery services, primarily DoorDash," in South Carolina.