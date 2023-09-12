LEGO Unveils $649 'Star Wars' Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

Serving as the bulwark of the new Republic fleet during the time of the Clone Wars, the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is set to make its way into homes, as LEGO announced its latest Star Wars release on Tuesday.

The 5,374-piece Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is the perfect addition to a Star Wars fan's collection. features including a command bridge, hangar and striking red stripes.

In brick-built scale the Republic Gunship retails at $649.99 and will be available for purchase from October 4.

Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser Set. The LEGO set is being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Clone Wars. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.​​​​​

Although the Clone Wars broke out in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones in 2002, the conflict became the focus of the narrative in animated TV series Star Wars: Clone Wars in 2003, which featured the likes of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series would last for 25 episodes until 2005

In 2008, another animated series titled Star Wars: The Clone Wars would introduce Ahsoka Tano—now the subject of her own Disney+ original series—and other much-loved characters like clones Captain Rex and Commander Cody.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the galactic conflict, LEGO is releasing the set that includes two LEGO minifigures of Clone Wars leaders Captain Rex and Admiral Wulff Yularen.

The class of ships featured in Clone Wars content, as part of the Republic's clone army and Jedi order fleet, and the new set will allow fans to recreate all of the action.

LEGO's beloved bricks have been around for around 90 years and the sets have evolved to feature content from various works, such as Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter or Marvel.

The first LEGO Star Wars construction sets were released in 1999 to coincide with the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser Set. The LEGO set costs $649.99 and is due for release on October 4. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.​​​​​

Since then a host of Star Wars sets have been created for LEGO fans. As of February 2023, the Millennium Falcon, with over 7,000 pieces, was listed as the biggest Star Wars set and fifth-biggest overall of all time by LEGO fan site Brick Fanatics.

In August, The LEGO Group reported that it had earned $3.9 billion in revenue for the first six months of 2023, a growth of 1 percent compared with the previous year.

"Consumer sales grew three percent outperforming a declining toy market and contributing to strong market share growth," said the company in the statement.

Measuring over 43 inches long, the buildable Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser—which is set number 75367—comes with a built-in display stand with an information plaque, special Clone Wars 20th-anniversary brick and space for the two included minifigures.

Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser Set. The box contains an incredible 5,374 pieces. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.​​​​​

Illustrated instructions on the box, along with the LEGO builder app, can help guide fans through the build.