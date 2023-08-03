Culture

Lizzo Responds to Allegations: 'I Am Not the Villain'

By
Lizzo Lawsuit Celebrities Hollywood

Lizzo has broken her silence on the sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed against her by her former backing dancers, insisting that she is "not the villain" she has been portrayed to be through the allegations.

The singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been sued by three of her former dancers, who have accused the musician of sexually harassing them and creating a hostile work environment. Included in the complaint were allegations of body shaming.

Speaking out on the allegations in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, the star wrote: "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Multiple Lizzo collaborators come out
Lizzo performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 in Napa, California. Steve Jennings/Getty

She continued: "As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.

"I am not here to be looked at as the victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.

A post shared by instagram

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

