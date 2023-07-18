'Lonely' Dog Getting Her Own Puppy To Keep Her Company Melts Hearts

A viral TikTok video showing how a lonely Havanese dog was given her own puppy to keep her company has melted millions of hearts online.

The owners of @mapleandpenelope noticed that Penelope "was starting to feel lonely" by herself, and it became clear that the best way of uplifting her was by getting her a friend. So, the owners traveled to San Diego where they collected Maple, another Havanese puppy.

The moment Penelope realized her owners had "brought back a friend" for her, she could hardly contain her excitement. Their two tails barely stopped wagging when they met, and it wasn't long before the dogs started playing together.

Since the clip was posted on July 8, it has already been viewed more than 4.9 million times and received over 820,000 likes.

A stock image of two Havanese puppies running side by side. Penelope was becoming lonely, so her owners surprised her with her very own puppy, Maple. BiancaGrueneberg/Getty Images

While their owner admitted that they were "so scared getting another dog" in case they didn't get along, those early reservations quickly dissipated as the dogs instantly became best friends.

Penelope and Maple have certainly built a lasting bond already, but introducing a new puppy to an older dog isn't always that simple. The American Kennel Club (AKC) recommends introducing the dogs in a neutral place to avoid the resident dog becoming too territorial.

Once they've met, it's important to create a routine for both dogs to follow and become accustomed to, including how long they spend together, how long they get to spend by themselves, and when they're fed. In doing so, it creates a level of stability for both dogs, even though so many other factors are changing.

If the older dog barks or growls at the puppy, the AKC insists that owners shouldn't reprimand them for this behavior. The puppy is learning how to communicate, and the resident dog will lay down the rules, so it's more important that owners supervise their interactions.

Most of the recommendations are about what to do when the dogs are interacting, but spending time apart is equally important, according to the AKC. Being around a puppy is tiring, so the older dog needs their own time away from the new dog, just as much as the puppy needs time alone. Giving them space will help their behavior in the long-term.

Introducing Penelope to "her little sister" has hugely helped in making her feel less lonely when she's at home. Instead of watching all the dogs and people going past outside, Penelope now has her own companion and will never have to feel alone again.

It's also been a very rewarding outcome for the owners, who added that "watching them bond has been incredible." There's little doubt that their TikTok account will be filled with content of the two dogs now that they have each other.

Over 5,300 people have commented on the video of their meeting already, and many social media users can't get enough of the new sister duo.

One comment reads: "Both their tails going 90mph."

Another person commented: "Awww how precious! She is such a great big sister."

Other dog owners shared their own experiences of getting a puppy for their dog, as one person wrote: "Getting my dog a dog was the best thing we could've done. Took her a few days to warm up but now they play 24/7."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.