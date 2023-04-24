MAGA Celebrates 'Free and Uncensored' Tucker Carlson

Supporters of former President Donald Trump and his "MAGA" movement are speculating that Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News will give rise to a more "free" and "uncensored" version of the conservative commentator.

Fox News abruptly announced the decision to "part ways" with Carlson on Monday. His top-rated opinion show Tucker Carlson Tonight will be immediately replaced with a rotating cast of personalities on Fox News Tonight. The decision came only days after the network settled a Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit for a massive $787.5 million.

While many MAGA followers initially reacted to news of the ouster with shock and outrage, some soon declared their intentions to remain loyal to Carlson and claimed that the change would have a positive impact on the right-wing pundit's career.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson speaks at a National Review Institute summit on March 29, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Some in the MAGA world say Carlson's exit from Fox allows for a "free" and "uncensored" version of the conservative commentator. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"This is a good thing," tweeted far-right activist and failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer. "Fox News was controlled opposition. They had a blacklist and even censored Tucker. Now he's free to do what he wants and hopefully Fox goes bankrupt. Especially now that it's essentially the DeSantis News Network. Good riddance."

"Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!" Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted. "Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can't wait to see what's next!"

"Remember when [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi kicked me off of all my committees?" tweeted Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. "I was set free. So is Tucker Carlson. Can't wait."

"The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox," tweeted former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. "Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You're free & uncensored!"

Although Lake drew a parallel between Carlson's high-profile exit and her own former media career, she was never an employee at Fox News. Lake served as an anchor at local Phoenix Fox station KSAZ before entering politics.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president, speculated that Carlson could benefit from leaving "the mainstream media" during an interview with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Trump Jr. agreed with Kirk's suggestion that Carlson would be "great" on Rumble, a video platform known for hosting conservative content, saying that he would "love to see him there."

"We're seeing sort of the mainstream media and everything they're doing anyway," said Trump Jr. "I think perhaps even a talent like his is wasted in those kind of areas."

"I'd love to see Tucker speak his mind," he continued. "Speak with even fewer restraints on a platform where he's not answering to the Paul Ryans and the Karl Roves."

Outside of conservative circles, there were some who suggested that Carlson departing Fox News was a "devastating blow to MAGA"

"Tucker will emerge elsewhere doing something repulsive," tweeted former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski. "But if he thought that was a better option than Fox he would've done that awhile ago. Truth is, Tucker out of that primetime slot is a devastating blow to MAGA and right-wing propaganda in general. Another domino falls."

"Maga tears over Tucker Carlson are flowing like a flood," @DCelesteSpencer tweeted in response to anti-Muslim activist and conservative commentator Brigitte Gabriel, saying she would "never" watch Fox News again. "Bwahahaha."

Carlson's next steps remain unclear. Former CNN anchor Brian Stelter tweeted on Monday that Carlson and Don Lemon, who was ousted at CNN on the same day, had both retained the services of "famously aggressive entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman."

Newsweek has reached out to Freedman via his website for comment.