MAGA Republicans Can't Agree on Demands for McCarthy

A few prominent MAGA Republicans went back and forth on social media Monday, disagreeing over the demands to make of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Republicans currently hold a slim nine-seat majority in the House of Representatives, presenting major hurdles for Speaker McCarthy when trying to rally the party's various factions into alignment to support various initiatives. The House is currently working towards a spending bill that will keep the government running when the current funding deadline passes at the end of the month, but there is considerable disagreement over the terms of the bill. McCarthy is widely suspected to have endorsed an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden recently in an effort to win over MAGA Republicans on spending matters.

The MAGA members of the House GOP, however, seem to remain divided on what the terms of the continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government should be. On X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida laid out his demands of Speaker McCarthy.

Above, a photo of Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Several MAGA Republicans on Monday went back and forth with disagreements over the demands they want from Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

"We want: Single-subject spending bills; A vote on term limits; A vote on a balanced budget amendment; Full release of J6 tapes; And stop spending money at COVID/Biden levels!" the congressman wrote. "Time is running out, [Speaker McCarthy]."

In another post, Gaetz also took issue with a CR put forward by his fellow Florida congressman, Representative Byron Donalds, which he claimed would not lump too many agencies into a single vote and allow for the continued funding of the investigations of special counsel Jack Smith, which he characterized as "election interference" against former President Donald Trump.

"Lumping disparate agencies of Goverment into one big vote is a terrible idea," Gaetz wrote. "My friend Byron left off his list that the Donalds CR funds the election interference of Jack Smith. I am a NO. We must be better than this."

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also took issue with Donalds' assertion that his CR would not include any funding for Ukraine aid.

"Your CR funds Section C and Section K of Public Law 117-328," Greene wrote. "Here's what the law says. It funds Ukraine in multiple sections, including 2 funds with no specified dollar amount that leaves the spending up to Biden. Billions more could end up being sent to Ukraine with your CR!"

Newsweek reached out to the offices of McCarthy and Donalds via email for comment.

Gaetz previously threatened McCarthy with daily motions to vacate him from the office of the Speaker should he not meet the demands of himself and his allies, and further characterized his impeachment endorsement as merely "a baby step."