Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Attacked' by Woman While at Restaurant

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said she was attacked while sitting at a table in a restaurant.

Greene said a woman and her son began shouting her like "demons" while she was working with her staff on Monday evening (February 27), saying that the two of thme were "completely out of control."

In a tweet, Greene said: "I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.

"They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons.

"People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone."

Greene did not detail at what restaurant or where this altercation occurred however.

Newsweek has contacted Marjorie Taylor Greene for comment.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.