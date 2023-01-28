Marjorie Taylor Greene's Miserable Congress Record

Video of the House of Representatives overwhelmingly rejecting an amendment offered by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went viral on Friday, drawing renewed attention to the Republican's legislative record.

The House voted 418 to 14 against Greene's amendment to the Strategic Production Response Act. The amendment would have prevented the president from selling oil from the U.S. strategic reserve.

"Since Joe Biden has become president, he has abused his emergency power and sold American oil to our enemies. China was the No 1 buyer. President Biden abused his power to sell our oil, reduced gas prices so that the midterm elections would swing Democrats' way," the Georgia representative said on the House floor on Thursday.

Three amendments to the bill offered by Rep. Lauren Boebert, a fellow conservative Republican and supporter of Donald Trump, were passed by the House.

Greene became a member of the House in January 2021 and has since sponsored or co-sponsored 213 pieces of legislation, according to publicly available information at Congress.gov.

Of these, just four have become law. The most recent, in October last year, was to rename a U.S. Postal Service office in Atlanta, Georgia, after the late lawmaker and civil rights activist John Lewis. The bill was introduced by Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams and had 364 co-sponsors.

Greene's record is also poor when compared to other Republicans who became members of the House at the same time she did.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, from California, sponsored or co-sponsored 281 pieces of legislation over the same period and has seen 23 become law.

Rep. Young Kim, also from California, has sponsored or co-sponsored 445 pieces of legislation. Thirty of those have become law.

A third California Republican who was in Greene's freshman congressional class, Rep. Michelle Steel, has seen 21 pieces of legislation she supported become law. She has sponsored or co-sponsored 254 measures since January 2021.

Florida Republican Carlos A. Gimenez has seen 14 of the bills he backed become law over the same period, after sponsoring or co-sponsoring 357 pieces of legislation.

Greene is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, alongside Boebert and Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. All three took office in 2021.

Boebert, from Colorado, has sponsored or co-sponsored 417 pieces of legislation; three have become law. Donalds has supported 489 pieces of legislation and seen eight become law.

Some of the acts passed by the House are simply to rename federal facilities such as post offices and members who sign on as sponsors of those bills will increase their overall number of laws passed.

However, the Republican Party's 2021 entrants have also helped pass major legislation. The Human Trafficking Prevention Act of 2022 was co-sponsored by Donalds and the Faster Payments to Veterans' Survivors Act of 2022 was co-sponsored by Kim.

Greene may have more opportunities to introduce and pass legislation now that Republicans have the majority and she has gained a seat on the powerful House Oversight Committee.

Newsweek has asked Rep. Greene's office for comment.