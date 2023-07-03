Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams 'Problem Republicans' Over Trump Impeachments

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling out several fellow Republicans, questioning why they serve in Congress if they refuse to take up "tough" votes on expunging former President Donald Trump's impeachments.

Vocal Trump supporters, Greene and New York Representative Elise Stefanik, introduced resolutions last month to expunge Trump's December 18, 2019 and January 13, 2021 impeachments as "if such Articles of Impeachment had never passed the full House of Representatives."

Trump, who is currently campaigning to return to the White House, made U.S. history by becoming the only president to be impeached twice.

The first time, in 2019, he was charged by the then-Democratic led House of Representatives with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly attempting to coerce Ukrainian officials to provide election interference against his Democratic rival for the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden. Trump was acquitted by the Senate, allowing him to finish his term.

A week before Trump left the White House, the House voted to charge the MAGA leader with "incitement of insurrection" after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to protest the certification of Biden's election victory. Several people died in the riot and hundreds of others were injured. Trump was acquitted by the upper chamber a second time. The 2021 vote to charge Trump was the most bipartisan vote on a presidential impeachment in U.S. history with 10 House Republicans voting in favor.

Greene, during a recent interview, lashed out at some of those lawmakers and other members of her party, calling them a "problem Republicans." The congresswoman singled out one GOP representative in particular, Don Bacon.

Greene lashed out the Nebraskan in the video clip that was shared on Twitter Saturday evening. Bacon, who voted against impeaching Trump both times, has recently become more critical of the former president, provoking the ire of the MAGA leader's allies.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska for not supporting her bill to expunge the impeachments of Trump," PatriotTakes said on Twitter with a video of Greene's comments at Trump's Saturday rally in Pickens, South Carolina.

Greene said in the clip that's she's working with Stefanik to remove the former presidents' impeachments "from history."

"Let me tell you, we have a few problem Republicans," Greene says in the clip. "So, there's Republicans, like Don Bacon from Nebraska, other Republicans, a couple of them in New York. Two Republicans that voted for the second impeachment. They don't want to take these votes."

"I can't understand it," Greene continued, "Because as members of Congress, voting is part of our job. And yeah, we take tough votes sometimes. But if they can't go back to their district and explain to their district that they voted to expunge a fake impeachment, two fake impeachments, that were all political, then why would they serve in Congress?"

However, it's not just a few problematic conservatives that'll stand in the way of the resolutions progressing.

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu blasted his colleagues' effort to expunge Trump's impeachments during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, saying: "This is just more stupid stuff from a radical Republican Caucus."

"There is no such thing as an expungement of an impeachment," the California Democrat told host Alex Witt. "This is totally a made-up process. It's nothing more than a glorified press release with a fake vote."

"Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to go back and change history," Witt tweeted. "Rep. Ted Lieu was in the middle of that history. His reaction to what she said at the Trump rally Saturday."

While Greene and Stefanik's resolutions face scrutiny across the aisle, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters recently that he agrees with their efforts to erase the charges against Trump. However, the House leader admitted the resolutions are "symbolic."