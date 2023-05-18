Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks 'White Supremacist' Is Slur Equal to N-Word

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke strongly Thursday about her interactions with Representative Jamaal Bowman, saying her Democratic colleague's use of the term "white supremacist" was a slur equal in severity to the n-word.

Greene held a news conference to announce a slew of articles of impeachment that she has introduced against several federal officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland. The Georgia Republican also announced her plans to introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, with a promise of more to come.

While taking questions from reporters, Greene, a Donald Trump supporter, diverted from her impeachment news to criticize Bowman after the most recent interaction between the two.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a Thursday press conference at the U.S. Capitol, where she described a confrontation with Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

A reporter questioned Greene about the clash with Bowman, which took place while embattled Representative Republican George Santos, a New York Republican, addressed reporters on Wednesday afternoon. During the confrontation, Bowman urged Greene to save the Republican Party, which launched the two into a public argument that drew onlookers.

At her press conference Thursday, Greene detailed her concerns about Bowman, saying the New York Democrat called Greene a "white supremacist" when she was protesting Trump's arrest and arraignment outside of a New York courthouse in April.

"Jamaal Bowman led a mob down there in front of that courthouse, and my life was in danger," she said. "Jamaal Bowman was shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible name, calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to.

"That is like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that and that is wrong," she said.

In a statement, Bowman refuted Greene's accusations, calling them "reckless," and referenced the many times in America's history when Black men have been negatively characterized when they speak out about something they feel passionate about.

"This is why it is so important that we teach and know our history," Bowman told Newsweek. "There is a long tradition—that Marjorie should be well aware of—of Black men who are passionate, outspoken or who stand their ground being characterized as 'threatening' or 'intimidating.' That's what happened with Emmett Till, with Mike Brown and with so many more.

"This is, historically, what white supremacists do. They try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin and Black humanity so that we can be targeted for harm," he said.

Newsweek reached out to Greene's press team by email for comment.

Greene said Thursday that Bowman launched a mob in response to her protesting Trump's arrest. She went on to detail the Wednesday incident, in which Bowman allegedly approached her on the U.S. Capitol steps and yelled at her.

Greene called his physical mannerisms aggressive and accused Bowman of starting the altercation.

"I feel threatened by him," she said. "He not only led a mob there, but his boisterous lies. He was saying save your party. I kept telling him no, save the country, it's not about political parties, we shouldn't care about political parties.

"I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he is someone people should watch," Greene said before moving on to the next question.

In his statement, Bowman said that the interaction between the two representatives at the U.S. Capitol was a "light back-and-forth." In a video of the encounter, both Bowman and Greene have raised voices and are constantly interrupting each other while surrounded by reporters.