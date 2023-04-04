Marjorie Taylor Greene Fears 'Assault' During Donald Trump Protest

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has said an "emergency noise demo" protest against her appearance in New York would amount to "assault."

Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, announced she will be in New York City on Tuesday to protest the arraignment of the former president as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's probe into hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who denies all wrongdoing, is expected to plead not guilty to more than 30 offenses when he appears before a judge at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of Trump's historic arrest, Greene shared details about a counter-protest which is set to take place from 10 a.m. at Collect Pond Park on Tuesday, where attendees will be making noise using pots, pans, whistles and other items in order to "shut down" Greene's "hate, lies and nonstop ridiculous."

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a 2024 campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023. Greene said that a noise protest against her in New York City would be considered "assault." SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP/Getty Images

In a tweet, Greene said: "I'm here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone's ears including NYPD. But Mayor Adams warns me by name! If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested."

In a follow-up tweet, Greene suggested that the counter-protesters may be committing disorderly conduct with their noise protest.

I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD.

But Mayor Adams warns me by name!

If… pic.twitter.com/zt9wKr5Twt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023

"Mayor Adams better direct NYPD to lock these people up," she wrote. "He said he wasn't tolerating violence of any kind."

During a press conference on Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams said the city is prepared for the unprecedented arraignment of a former president while noting that Greene, who he described as someone "known to spread misinformation and hate speech" will be present on Tuesday.

"While you are in town, be on your best behavior," Adams said. "As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind, and if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

The mayor added that authorities have not received reports of any specific threats ahead of Trump's appearance at the Manhattan court.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NYPD told Newsweek the department "ensures thousands of events, including first amendment activities" are conducted safely in New York City each year.

"Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights. There are no current credible threats to New York City," the spokesperson said.

In March, Greene said she called 911 after a protester "assaulted" those attending a press conference of hers by loudly blowing a whistle. Greene was speaking after visiting January 6 defendants held in custody at a jail in Washington, D.C.

Trump will not take part in a so-called "perp walk" while surrendering on Tuesday due to security concerns. The former president is also not expected to be handcuffed or placed in a holding cell ahead of his 2:15 p.m. ET court appearance.

The former president will be fingerprinted, but there are conflicting reports about whether Trump will be made to pose for a mugshot or not. If Trump does end up having his mugshot taken, it may not be made public as per New York state law.