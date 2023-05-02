Marjorie Taylor Greene Begs Donald Trump for More 'Mean Tweets'

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for Donald Trump to return to Twitter and send "mean tweets" as she praised the former president's time in office while he was previously posting on the social media site.

Speaking at the Putnam County Republican Party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Ohio on Saturday, Greene confirmed she is "solidly" supporting Trump's 2024 White House while saying she would "give anything" for the former president to return to using Twitter.

Trump used to frequently attack and mock his political rivals, critics, and even fellow heads of state on Twitter while he was president. He was banned from Twitter in the wake of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol over fears he would use the platform to incite further violence, but his account was reinstated in November 2022 following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.

However, Trump has yet to post again on Twitter and instead frequently shares updates on Truth Social, the social media app created by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at a 2024 campaign rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023. Greene has called for Donald Trump to return to Twitter and post "mean tweets." SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP/Getty Images

"I would give anything for mean tweets right now, because here's what I know they come with," Greene told the crowd at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa. "They come with world peace, that's something we had under President Trump. They come with secure strong borders and a border wall that will be finished high, finished long and will be safe for America.

"Tweets also come with supporting law enforcement and low crime. That's something we need to have back," she said. "Mean tweets come from one of the most successful businessmen I've ever known in my life, and I loved the economy we had under President Trump."

I’m shamelessly supporting President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024!



I would give anything for more mean Tweets right now. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/aZUX6rxBKR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 1, 2023

Greene also praised Trump for his "America First" policies while in office and suggested that the United States should not be sending funds to foreign causes such as Ukraine's fight against Russia while "our streets are covered with homeless people, our people are being murdered and dying and poisoned with drugs and our kids' education is gone in the toilet."

"It's time to be America First. That might come with a few mean tweets. And God bless Elon Musk for giving President Trump his Twitter account back because I can't wait for the first mean tweet," Greene added.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

Greene is one of the staunchest supporters of the former president in Congress, with suggestions that she could be named Trump's running mate for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Despite having his account on Twitter reinstated, Trump has frequently dismissed suggestions he will abandon Truth Social and return to posting on Musk's platform.

"It's doing phenomenally well. The press hates to talk about it, but it's doing phenomenally well. I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter," Trump said at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting on November 19.

"Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong, and I'll be staying there."