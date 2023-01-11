'Married at First Sight' Exclusive: Jasmine's Tears Over 'Emotional' Moment

Married at First Sight star Jasmine can be seen breaking down in an emotional moment with her mom in a clip from the upcoming episode.

The long-running Lifetime series returned to screens on January 4 with five new couples, all from Nashville, taking part, including software engineer instructor Airris, 39, and competitive cheerleading coach Jasmine, 32.

Married at First Sight (MAFS) will continue this Wednesday, and fans will watch as the ten contestants put the finishing touches to their nuptials ahead of meeting their future spouses for the first time at the altar.

In the preview clip for the next episode, released exclusively to Newsweek, Jasmine can be seen trying on wedding dresses as she hunts for the perfect gown with the help of her family and friends.

The footage begins with Jasmine coming out of the dressing room in a gorgeous, beaded wedding dress, which appears to be the one she ends up wearing on her wedding day, to lots of enthusiasm from her mom and friends.

Evette, Jasmine's mother, asks her daughter how she is feeling, to which Jasmine replies: "I love it! It makes me look snatched," which makes her companions burst into laughter.

"This is the dress my husband's going to see me in for the first time," she says, adding to the cameras: "I am completely obsessed with this dress, I feel like a million bucks. I want him to think I'm fine, I want him to want to my clothes off. You know, I want him to be attracted to me, all those things."

Evette, who can be see with tears in her eyes, then tells her daughter she is "super excited" to be witnessing this special moment with her.

"The fact that I am physically here to see you in a dress...I just...it means so much more to me to be here," she adds, as Jasmine is also seen breaking down in tears.

Jasmine then explains to the cameras why the pair became overcome with emotion, saying: "My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer so, in the past three months, we've realized how short life is and so just to be able to have her here in good spirits, lively, and being able to see in this moment made all of us so emotional."

"Three months ago we didn't know if we would get this moment," she adds.

Married at First Sight is a social experiment that follows people who, having struggled to find love via conventional means, turn to a panel of experts to be set up with their spouses.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec play matchmakers, and couples then meet for the very first time at the altar before starting their new lives as married partners, with the MAFS cameras following their every move.

Last week fans watched as Airris broke the news to his family that he had signed up for the show, but did not receive the reaction he was hoping for.

Fallina, Airris's cousin, seemed particularly concerned about his involvement in the MAFS experiment, telling him that she thought it was "over the top" and that he should drop out of the process.

Despite his family's worries Airris chose to stay in the experiment, but fans will need to tune in to find out how his family reacts to his new wife, and whether they can make their marriage last.

The four other couples taking part in season 16 of MAFS are Shaquille and Kirsten, Clint and Gina, Christopher and Nicole, and Domynique and Mackinley.

Lifetime has promised plenty of drama in the upcoming episodes as, according to the network, one bride's husband is set to make an "indecent proposal" to another man's wife.

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.