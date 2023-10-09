News

Mary Trump Accuses Donald of Giving Putin Israel Security Secrets: 'Maniac'

By
News Israel at War Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Israel Donald Trump

Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary Trump, accused the former president of possibly giving Israeli security secrets to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"This f****** maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets...," Mary Trump wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy. Why is he still allowed to roam free?"

The post from Mary Trump also included a screenshot of a post from Donald Trump on TruthSocial where he responded to the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants saying, "The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers. Are they planning an attack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!"

Over the weekend, Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel, and fighting between the militants and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has continued since.

"We will take strong revenge for the black day they gave the people of Israel. We will operate everywhere and with all of our force. This war will take time and it will be difficult but we will win," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend, adding that Israel is "at war."

According to the Associated Press, roughly 900 individuals in Israel have been killed amid the ongoing fighting, including 73 IDF soldiers. The Associated Press also reported that 493 people have been killed in Gaza, and Israel has claimed that hundreds of Hamas militants have also been killed.

Abu Obeida, a Hamas spokesperson, said on Monday that the militant group was planning to kill Israeli civilians being held hostage if Israel attacks civilian targets in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

"This war crime will not be forgiven," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in response, according to the Associated Press.

Since the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants began over the weekend, Trump has commented several times, including one post where he said, "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT - ZERO CHANCE!"

Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a speech on October 9, 2023, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. On October 9, 2023, Trump's niece, Mary Trump, accused the former president of sharing Israel security secrets with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

In another statement, Trump said, "These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again."

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the claims made by Mary Trump against her uncle.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC