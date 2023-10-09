Mary Trump Accuses Donald of Giving Putin Israel Security Secrets: 'Maniac'

Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary Trump, accused the former president of possibly giving Israeli security secrets to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"This f****** maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets...," Mary Trump wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy. Why is he still allowed to roam free?"

The post from Mary Trump also included a screenshot of a post from Donald Trump on TruthSocial where he responded to the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants saying, "The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers. Are they planning an attack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!"

Over the weekend, Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel, and fighting between the militants and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has continued since.

"We will take strong revenge for the black day they gave the people of Israel. We will operate everywhere and with all of our force. This war will take time and it will be difficult but we will win," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend, adding that Israel is "at war."

According to the Associated Press, roughly 900 individuals in Israel have been killed amid the ongoing fighting, including 73 IDF soldiers. The Associated Press also reported that 493 people have been killed in Gaza, and Israel has claimed that hundreds of Hamas militants have also been killed.

Abu Obeida, a Hamas spokesperson, said on Monday that the militant group was planning to kill Israeli civilians being held hostage if Israel attacks civilian targets in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

"This war crime will not be forgiven," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in response, according to the Associated Press.

Since the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants began over the weekend, Trump has commented several times, including one post where he said, "THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT - ZERO CHANCE!"

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a speech on October 9, 2023, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. On October 9, 2023, Trump's niece, Mary Trump, accused the former president of sharing Israel security secrets with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

In another statement, Trump said, "These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again."

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the claims made by Mary Trump against her uncle.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.