Who Is Fairy on 'The Masked Singer'? Guesses, Clues Plus More

Following Fairy's debut on The Masked Singer, fans think they may have worked out which famous face is behind the costume.

The character had already impressed viewers in the teaser for Wednesday night's episode of the Fox singing competition, with many declaring they wanted Fairy to win the whole season before the episode had even aired.

During the latest episode, the fifth of Season 9, Fairy took to the stage alongside Squirrel, later revealed as actress Malin Akerman, who won last week's episode, and fellow newbie Jackalope.

Fairy first sang "You're No Good" by Linda Ronstadt, wowing celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger and knocking Squirrel out of the competition.

Jackalope, who was later revealed to be YouTuber Lele Pons, and Fairy then competed in the Battle Royale with a rendition of "On Top of the World" by Imagine Dragons.

Fairy also won that round, meaning she will return to The Masked Singer next week for "Country Night," and her identity remains a secret.

Though Fairy is yet to be unmasked, there have been plenty of hints dropped as to who the performer could be.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about which clues have been revealed for the Fairy on The Masked Singer, and who could be behind the mask.

The Masked Singer Fairy Clues

On Wednesday night's Sesame Street-themed episode of The Masked Singer, Fairy dropped several hints during her clue package.

"Making my debut on Sesame Street Night makes me feel right at home-ish [because] I grew up in these streets," she said.

Fairy added: "Some might say I'm a bit of a nepo-fairy. I mean, while other kids had allowances, I made my pocket money charging the neighborhood kids to come over and see my dad just hanging out at home."

During the second clue, Fairy was seemingly showing a police badge to the camera.

"I definitely could have taken a more direct route to fame, like some of the friends I grew up with," she said, as photographs of actors Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez were shown. "But I chose a more divergent path, prioritizing my education and traveling the world."

A few more clues were then dropped as Fairy decorated a Christmas tree.

"Eventually my destiny led me back to the limelight of Tinsel Town. I guess office work just wasn't for me. I got to pursue two of my loves: singing and acting," she said, adding: "Now it's time for me to sing a song for my favorite Sesame Street resident because, while he may be grumpy, he's an old friend."

Cookie Monster offered one last clue while Fairy was performing, which was a paper plate with the words "Endless Love" written on it.

Guesses for Fairy

Following Fairy's clue package and first performance, The Masked Singer's celebrity panelists gave some guesses as to who the celebrity behind the mask could be.

McCarthy-Wahlberg thought she had solved it as she told her co-judges, and the audience, that it was "kind of obvious."

After hearing the "Endless Love" clue from Cookie Monster, McCarthy-Wahlberg was convinced Fairy must be actress Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of "Endless Love" singer Diana Ross.

She also pointed out that the "home-ish" clue could be a reference to Ross' role in the comedy series Black-ish.

Thicke, meanwhile, suggested actress Rashida Jones, who is the daughter of Quincy Jones, which could explain the "nepo-fairy" clue. Fairy had also given the clue about working in an "office" which could be a nod to Jones' role as Karen Filippelli on the NBC comedy series The Office.

Fans at home, however, have a completely different guess as they are sure the Fairy is actress Holly Robinson Peete.

The star's father, Matt Robinson, was the first actor to portray Gordon on Sesame Street and Robinson Peete appeared on the show herself as a young child, which could explain all the clues about the show.

She also had a starring role on the television series 21 Jump Street, which could explain the police badge clue.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.