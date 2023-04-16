U.S.

Dadeville Shooting: Reports of Multiple Injuries at Alabama Birthday Party

By
U.S. Crime Alabama Gun Violence Mass Shooting

An unconfirmed number of people have been killed and many injured in a mass shooting at a gathering in Alabama.

The shooting occurred inside a building on N Broadnax Street in Dadeville in the early hours of Sunday, according to WRBL. Reports indicate the shooting took place during a birthday party.

The Tallapoosa County coroner confirmed that there had been fatalities, although it is not clear how many, according to ABC 33/40 News reporter Valerie Bell.

More than 20 people were injured, WRBL reported, citing law enforcement on the scene. They have been transported to local hospitals.

Crime scene stock photo
A stock photo shows police vehicles. Multiple people have reportedly been shot during a birthday party in Alabama. iStock

No details about a suspect or suspects have been released and it was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.

WRBL reported that a suspected altercation led to the shooting.

Various law enforcement agencies, including Dadeville Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation, responded and are investigating.

Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said a press conference will be held, according to The Alexander City Outlook.

Newsweek has contacted the Dadeville Police Department and the ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation for comment.

Update 4/16/23, 6:20 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with information from the Tallapoosa County coroner.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC