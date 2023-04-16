An unconfirmed number of people have been killed and many injured in a mass shooting at a gathering in Alabama.

The shooting occurred inside a building on N Broadnax Street in Dadeville in the early hours of Sunday, according to WRBL. Reports indicate the shooting took place during a birthday party.

The Tallapoosa County coroner confirmed that there had been fatalities, although it is not clear how many, according to ABC 33/40 News reporter Valerie Bell.

More than 20 people were injured, WRBL reported, citing law enforcement on the scene. They have been transported to local hospitals.

No details about a suspect or suspects have been released and it was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.

WRBL reported that a suspected altercation led to the shooting.

Various law enforcement agencies, including Dadeville Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation, responded and are investigating.

Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said a press conference will be held, according to The Alexander City Outlook.

Update 4/16/23, 6:20 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with information from the Tallapoosa County coroner.