Matt Gaetz Hopes Vivek Ramaswamy Contributed to Don Lemon's Firing

By
Representative Matt Gaetz publicly shared a theory about CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon's firing in a new Firebrand podcast published Monday.

Lemon and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson departed their respective networks Monday, and the news led to an outpouring of opinions and theories from political leaders nationwide, including Gaetz, a Florida Republican.

Lemon has been the source of contention at CNN recently, including when he referred to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as not being "in her prime" in February and had a heated discussion with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy last week.

On his Monday episode of Firebrand, Gaetz said he's not sure why Lemon was fired but that he hopes the viral and chaotic interview with Ramaswamy was the reason.

Matt Gaetz Vivek Ramswamy Don Lemon SplitPic
From left: Representative Matt Gaetz speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C.; CNN host Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023, in New York City; Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on March 3, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Gaetz recently wondered on his podcast if a disastrous interview between Ramaswamy and Lemon is what led to Lemon's firing from CNN. Kevin Dietsch/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty; Anna Moneymaker/Getty

"It really was one of the more bizarre things I've seen on television," Gaetz said. "So, I don't know if this clip contributed to Don Lemon's firing, but I sure hope it did."

When Ramaswamy appeared on CNN This Morning last Wednesday, he and Lemon discussed the Civil War and rights for Black Americans. Lemon grew increasingly agitated with Ramaswamy, at one point questioning Ramaswamy's right to speak about Black Americans because Ramaswamy is an Indian American, not Black. The interview grew tense, with both men talking over each other with increasingly loud voices.

"I think it's insulting that you're sitting here, whatever ethnicity you are, explaining to me about what it's like to be Black in America," Lemon said at one point.

CNN told Newsweek that "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family" but did not provide a reason why he was fired.

"I don't know why Don Lemon was fired," Gaetz said on the podcast. "I do know that recently he has embarrassed himself, the network, with absurd discourse."

Gaetz showed a clip of the chaotic interview between Lemon and Ramaswamy on his podcast.

Lemon made a public announcement on Twitter after his firing, saying he was "stunned" by the news. Ramaswamy also spoke on Lemon's and Carlson's departures but didn't say if he thought he was the reason behind Lemon's demise.

"I think CNN made a sound decision by finally terminating Don Lemon, who I had the opportunity to debate, let's call it that, on set five days ago," Ramaswamy said in a video shared to Twitter. "And look, I think this could be a good cultural move at CNN."

Ramaswamy then said he was surprised by Carlson's departure from Fox News and went on to compliment him. Ramaswamy was slated to appear on Carlson's show Monday night. Carlson's show has been rebranded Fox News Tonight.

Newsweek reached out to Gaetz, Ramaswamy and a talent acquisition company representing Lemon by email for comment.

