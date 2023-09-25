Megan Rapinoe Caps Off Divisive Career by Not Singing National Anthem

On Sunday night, Megan Rapinoe's international career came to a close with a friendly against South Africa. Although the 38-year-old's final play for the U.S. ended on a high with a 2-0 win at Solider Field in Chicago, her pre-game behavior sparked outrage on social media.

The soccer star chose to remain silent during the national anthem, angering fans who saw the decision as disrespectful.

"Everyone in women's soccer, yet again, having no issue showing respect during the national anthem.....except for Megan Rapinoe," said Slim Wiggy on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Megan Rapinoe looks on during the national anthem ahead of the United States vs. South Africa game on September 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Rapinoe's decision to not sing the national anthem during her final game did not go down well with some fans. Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport

"Good riddance! American players should be for America first, not take a knee or avoid the National Anthem and a person who does not support girls or women sports," commented Dom Lam.

"She mocked our president, and she took a knee during the national anthem. And then ESPN has the gall to say she represented our country," wrote Robert Behar.

"Should've played for someone else. She doesn't give a f*** about the USA," said TikTok user myles, while Nick called her a "disgrace to this country."

However, many fans were supportive of Rapinoe, praising the player for her work both on and off the field—where she advocates for LGBTQ organizations and other causes.

"Farewell, legend," commented X user @thesportess.

"Love her and everything she's done," said Kaitlyn.

"She's not only a remarkable athlete but also a powerful voice for equality," wrote Frank.

"We'll all miss you," commented TikToker junerue, while Lilac Prynne said: "I feel so lucky to have seen her career."

Megan Rapinoe and Lebogang Ramalepe during the first half of the United States vs. South Africa game at Soldier Field on September 24, 2023. USWNT won 2-0 against South Africa in Rapinoe's final game of her international career. Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport

Rapinoe's decision to not sing the national anthem began in 2019 as a protest against racial inequality. In 2016, Rapinoe became one of the first sportspeople to take a knee to protest police brutality against African Americans—a trend started by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties," she told The Associated Press. "It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it."

However, U.S. Soccer banned kneeling, sharing a statement that read: "As part of the privilege to represent your country, we have an expectation that our players and coaches will stand and honor our flag while the National Anthem is played."

Megan Rapinoe and teammate Alex Morgan look on during the national anthem before the USWNT Victory Tour friendly match against Portugal on September 03, 2019. Rapinoe has not sung the national anthem or placed her hand on her heart Hannah Foslien/Stringer/Getty Images Sport

Rapinoe adhered to the policy change, but told Yahoo Sports in 2019 that she would not place her hand on her heart or "sing the national anthem again."

During her career, Rapinoe competed in the 2012 Olympic Games in London, helping the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) win a gold medal. She played in three World Cups, with the team winning in 2015 and 2019. That year, Rapinoe was named "FIFA's Women's Player of the Year" and won the Ballon d'Or for best female player.

In 2018, she became co-captain of the USWNT with teammates Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, but outside of the game Rapinoe became well-known for her activism.

Alongside advocating for LGBTQ and women's rights, Rapinoe was one of several USWNT players to take part in a successful lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2019, fighting to receive the same pay as the men's soccer teams. In 2022, Rapinoe was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her efforts.

However, her advocacy has previously angered conservatives, including Donald Trump, who mocked Rapinoe after her penalty kick miss against Sweden in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Newsweek has reached out to Megan Rapinoe for comment.