Meghan Markle Skipping Coronation Was 'Devastating' for Royal Fashion

In skipping the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III, this month, Meghan Markle has deprived fans of an iconic royal fashion moment, a leading celebrity stylist has told Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast.

There were months of speculation over whether the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, would make the journey to Britain for the historic service. Family tensions were laid bare in, and exasperated by, the couple's recent media releases. However, Buckingham Palace finally announced in April that Harry would attend without his wife.

While the royal princesses in attendance put on a glittering fashion spectacle for the event—highlighted by Queen Camilla in a custom Bruce Oldfield coronation gown—fans will be left wondering about the Meghan fashion moment that might have been.

Meghan Markle photographed at Royal Ascot horse races wearing Givenchy, in Berkshire, England, June 19, 2018. The duchess did not attend King Charles III's coronation, and royal fashion watchers were deprived of her distinctive style choices. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder was asked by chief royal correspondent Jack Royston on Newsweek's The Royal Report her thoughts on the missed fashion opportunity. She said Meghan would have brought her own special "X factor."

"From a purely fashion perspective, first and foremost, which is how I always approach things," Holder explained of Meghan's absence, "it was devastating.

"Kate and Sophie and Princess Anne, they all made up for it and looked phenomenal. Camilla, of course, with her beautiful Bruce Oldfield gown, that was just absolutely exquisite, I thought. But it would have been just so fun to see what Meghan would have worn, and she would've just brought a little bit of extra X factor to the whole occasion."

The duchess' style choices have been widely reported on since she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. Her working wardrobe included a spectrum of high-end occasion-wear with chic and trendy jeans and T-shirt looks.

Meghan's most important fashion moment to date was for her wedding day on May 19, 2018. The couple will celebrate their fifth anniversary this month.

For her wedding look, Meghan enlisted Clare Waight Keller, the British-born creative director of the French fashion house Givenchy, to design a simplistic gown with an impressive train and modern boatneck neckline.

The look was completed with a cathedral-length veil, embroidered with the flowers of the Commonwealth, held in place with an heirloom diamond tiara.

Following their wedding, Harry and Meghan experienced well-publicized issues with the British press, the royal households and members of the family themselves. In 2020, they decided to quit the monarchy and leave Britain for a new life in California.

In interviews and media releases since then, the strained state of relations between the couple and Prince William and Kate Middleton has been laid bare. This is something Holder says she hopes may repair itself in future.

Meghan Markle photographed wearing her Givenchy wedding dress (left) May 19, 2018. And the Princess of Wales in her coronation outfit (right) May 6, 2023. The two royal couples have not been on the best of terms, and Meghan did not appear at King Charles III's coronation on May 6 in London. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"It was lovely having two young couples at the fore of the family, and they made it so exciting with their choices. I think we missed the 'fab four,'" Holder said. "I really do.

"I genuinely hope that one day things will will come back [together]. I know that's a little bit of a reach, but I was praying for tiaras [at the coronation] and I'm gonna pray for a reconciliation," she added.

The last time Meghan and Harry attended a large-scale royal event together was in 2022 for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry walked in the funeral cortege alongside his father and brother. Meghan—dressed in custom Stella McCartney—joined the senior royal princesses with Queen Camilla.

