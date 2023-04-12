Megyn Kelly Shades Dylan Mulvaney Amid Bud Light Controversy

Megyn Kelly is the latest figure to weigh in on the furor surrounding Bud Light's decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, 26, is a prominent transgender influencer who has documented her gender transition for her 10.8 million TikTok followers. She was sent a commemorative can of Bud Light to mark one year since she began her transition and was recruited to promote the brand's March Madness campaign.

Following the partnership a number of conservative pundits and musicians, including Kid Rock, have vowed to boycott the brand and the company that owns it, Anheuser-Busch.

Megyn Kelly poses at The Opening Night celebration for Pip's Island benefiting the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp on May 20, 2019 in New York City. Dylan Mulvaney attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kelly weighed in on the debate surrounding Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light.

It follows similar reactions to chocolate company Hersheys and Jack Daniels whiskey working with transgender people and other members of LGBTQ+ community.

Now, the former Fox News anchor has aired her thoughts on Twitter.

Kelly retweeted a video of Mulvaney and non-binary TikToker Jeffrey Marsh discussing gender identity and the concept of "girlhood."

"Only certain people are allowed in, but who's allowing? That's the real question," Marsh said of society's idea of who is allowed to identify with girlhood. In LGBTQ+ vernacular, "girlhood" is widely defined as the experience of being perceived as a woman and can be because of multiple reasons, whether it's a person's feminine gender presentation or their experience of misogyny.

But Kelly did not agree with the sentiments of the video and tweeted: "God is "allowing" and men don't make the cut," referring to the creators' gender assigned at birth.

The podcast host also retweeted sports writer Clay Travis who had shared a video of Bud Light's Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid speaking about how she expanded the brand's marketing to make it more inclusive beyond the usual male demographic.

Kelly also retweeted a Fox Business online news story about the financial hit Bud Light has taken since sending Mulvaney the personalized can of beer with her face on it.

Kelly's tweets come just one day after Mulvaney said she felt like an "easy target" for anti-trans commentators.

"The reason I think I'm an easy target is because I'm still new to this. I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult," she said on the Onward with Rosie O'Donnell podcast. "Maybe they think there's some sort of chance with me that they can—but I mean, what is their goal?"

Transgender issues are under intense scrutiny in the U.S. at the moment and more than 385 anti-trans bills have been introduced across the country in 2023 alone. Some lawmakers are calling for the repeal of transgender rights, including access to gender-affirming healthcare, punishment of parents supporting their trans children and access to public restrooms.

Despite the backlash, Anheuser-Busch, supported Bud Light's decision. said it would still collaborate with a wide range of influencers to reach diverse groups of customers.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

A Newsweek investigation also found that half of America's bestselling beers have partnered with LGBTQ+ groups or advocates for various campaigns.