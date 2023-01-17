Cheyann Klus Found: Remains of Woman Missing for Over Five Years Identified

A five-year search for a missing woman took a tragic turn on Monday when police broke the news to her family that they had found her remains.

Cheyann Klus, who was 22 when she disappeared in late 2017, was confirmed dead by officials who used her dental records to identify her, according to local news channel ABC 7. Investigators from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office had worked together with the FBI after the grim discovery of human remains, according to the report.

Detectives have not yet revealed any details about where or how Klus was found, or her cause of death. But Cook County Sheriff's Office told ABC 7 that officers will work with Chicago police to investigate the circumstances surrounding Klus's death.

Newsweek has reached out to Chicago Police Department for further information.

Klus was seen by relatives at her home in Downers Grove, Illinois, on November 27 a little over five years ago. Police searching for her later established she had traveled to Chicago on the night of December 1, where she was seen in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn. But she vanished and has been missing ever since.

A missing person's report posted on the Cook County Sheriff's Office website said: "Cheyann was reported missing by her father after she had not returned home after a few days. Was able to verify that last had contact with a friend on 12/01/2017 in the area of 2100 N. Kilbourn Chicago, Illinois."

Police looking for Klus searched the Mallard Lake Forest Preserve in Hanover Park twice, according to NBC 5; once in late December 2017, and again in March 2018—this time with more than 100 personnel and five dogs. But Klus was not located during either of those attempts to find her.

Klus's sister Mariah confirmed the sad news of her sister's death on Facebook on Monday, saying: "While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann's remains were found. As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest."

She also thanked all of the agencies involved in the search for her sister, and said: "If you are wondering how you can be involved or would like to proactively help, please donate your resources to a government law enforcement agency that focuses on missing persons and helps reunite loved ones with their families."

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told Fox 32 the investigation is ongoing, but said: "We are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus' family."

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), some 600,000 individuals go missing in the U.S. every year and an estimated 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered.

Campaigners have called for more attention to be given to all missing person cases, such as the many unsolved cases relating to Indigenous women.

A number of high profile missing person cases have recently unfolded across the U.S. including the search for missing wife and mom Ana Walshe and the hunt for heiress Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted in the street, but was later found dead, with Cleotha Abston due to stand trial for her murder.