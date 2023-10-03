Heartwarming

Tiny Kittens Chasing Huge Dog on Texas Farm Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile

The moment three kittens chase a dog around a Texas field has melted over a million hearts on TikTok.

The adorable video, shared by @tabiblack8, shows her dog, Stetson, a cross between a Saint Bernard and a poodle, playing with three tiny felines.

It seems like the animals have reversed their roles, as dogs are usually the ones running after cats. But the clip, which has amassed more than 210,000 likes, shows these domestic animals aren't always archenemies. To watch the video, click here.

Dog and kittens
File photos of a Bernese dog in nature and two kittens sitting on the grass. A viral video featuring similar animals has melted thousands of hearts online. piovesempre / Maria Moroz/iStock/Getty Images Plus

While these animals seem to have a sweet bond, it's important for owners to be safe rather than sorry when introducing a kitten to a dog.

Stetson loves the baby kittens 🖤 #bernadoddlesoftiktok #stetsonthebernadoodle #farmkittens #texas #fypシ

Banfield Pet Hospital, a privately owned company based in Washington, offers the following tips:

  • Create a "safe zone" for your kitten and keep the pair separate for the first few days. This will give your canine the opportunity to get used to the smells.
  • Allow them to see each other with a barrier between them, like a baby gate.
  • Keep your dog on a leash when they meet face to face and make sure the kitten isn't restrained in any way so it can run way if they are scared.
  • Be patient - their friendship may not happen overnight.

Sometimes the animals can instantly hit it off, like MJ, the dog, and Taylor, the cat, who were described to as "soul mates" after 24 hours. But not all felines are going to be so welcoming, like one cat that agreed to be pals with a dog but on her own terms. However, two can play at that game, as one dog recently learned how to "snitch" on his disobedient feline friend.

The video has been a huge hit online, and almost 1,800 users have commented since it was shared on September 26. One described the video as the "cutest thing ever."

One user noticed: "Dog-one hop. Kittens 75 hops."

"[It] doesn't matter what kind of bad mood you're in this will make you feel better," said another.

"This brought all the joy this morning!" wrote another user.

Another praised: "My boost of serotonin for the day!!! Thank you!"

It isn't uncommon for animal videos to leave the internet feeling elated—in fact, millions of clips of pets are shared daily. And they rarely fail to put a smile on the viewer's face.

Newsweek reached out to @tabiblack8 for comment via TikTok. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC