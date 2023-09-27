Morgan Wallen Gives Update on Canceled Show After Uproar

Morgan Wallen has given fans hope after announcing a replacement tour schedule following the cancellation of performances earlier this year due to vocal health issues.

The country singer/songwriter, 30, first scrapped his scheduled show at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, in April, minutes before taking the stage, citing that he had lost his voice. A few weeks later, he canceled a further six weeks' worth of shows.

"Been one of the best years for me and my music, so we're gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album, and many more cities to visit," he said in a statement on Tuesday about a series of shows in 2024 and has encouraged down-on-their-luck Mississippi fans, many of whom had in April voiced their displeasure on social media, to register for early presales.

Morgan Wallen performed at The 56th Annual CMA Awards in November 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer announced new 2024 tour dates. Terry Wyatt/Wire Image

"Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on Sunday, April 23 will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email," he said.

His statement on X, formerly Twitter, announced new dates extending the singer's One Night at A Time tour into 2024. Advanced registration is set to be open through Sunday, October 1. Registered fans will then be selected at random and receive a day and a time of the presale along with a code, according to the statement.

ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024



The good news for fans didn't end there as Wallen teased a new song set to come out on Friday "on Thomas Rhett's greatest hits album."

The statement was accompanied by a video of Wallen and former football quarterbacks, brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, who perform a skit to announce the return of the tour in 2024.

He is scheduled to perform at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 20, 2024. He is set to visit other venues in Indianapolis, Nashville, Denver and Las Vegas.

Fans were quick to comment and share their excitement on the news.

One cheered: "Greatest Country Artist of all time!!!!", while another hoped to see multiple shows and said: "Take my money."

An avid fan commented: "Yessssss! Hilarious video, you know I'll be there @MorganWallen! I've travelled to 2 different states to see your tours, this will make it 3 lol"

"You're the best, @MorganWallen! This news made my month!" an ecstatic fan added.

Some social media users asked for the star to release international tour dates, while others pointed out the high price point of tickets in certain locations.

Wallen competed in the sixth season of The Voice in 2014. After signing to Panacea Records, he released his debut EP, Stand Alone, in 2015. He has released several hit songs, including "Wasted on You", "Chasin' You" and "Whiskey Glasses."